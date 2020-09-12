Pic of the Day: Exploring Costa Rica on Independence Day weekend
Costa Ricans everywhere are a little more patriotic in September, the month of their country’s independence.
Along with much of Central America, Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day on September 15. This year, in an effort to promote local tourism, Monday is a día feriado — a day off work and school.
As Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura says, exploring Costa Rica’s natural and cultural splendors are a form of patriotism. So let’s hear from you:
What are your favorite nooks and crannies of Costa Rica — the places that make you proud to be a Tico or grateful to call the country your adopted home?
You may be interested
Trump succeeds in making advisor Mauricio Claver-Carone president of the IDBAriela NAVARRO / AFP - September 12, 2020
Saturday, President Donald Trump's adviser, Mauricio Claver-Carone, became the first U.S. citizen to be elected as president of the Inter-American…
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 11Alejandro Zúñiga - September 11, 2020
Costa Rica announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 583, according to official data released Friday afternoon by…
Last-minute deals for the long weekend (but please vacation responsibly)Alejandro Zúñiga - September 11, 2020
The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is promoting last-minute deals in the hours before the Independence Day long weekend. Via…