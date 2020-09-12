Pic of the Day: Exploring Costa Rica on Independence Day weekend

Costa Ricans everywhere are a little more patriotic in September, the month of their country’s independence.

Along with much of Central America, Costa Rica celebrates Independence Day on September 15. This year, in an effort to promote local tourism, Monday is a día feriado — a day off work and school.

As Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura says, exploring Costa Rica’s natural and cultural splendors are a form of patriotism. So let’s hear from you:

What are your favorite nooks and crannies of Costa Rica — the places that make you proud to be a Tico or grateful to call the country your adopted home?