DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 4

September 4, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 4, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 4, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 469, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and sixty-nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 212 are in intensive care. Both are new highs, though the sharp increase in intensive-care patients is due to a reclassification of 72 beds at the coronavirus hospital (CEACO).

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,222 new cases on Friday for a cumulative total of 45,680. This figure also represents a new high.

Of these new cases, 998 were identified via a PCR lab test, while the remaining 224 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

Friday, 198 more people were classified as recovered.

Costa Rica has 27,158 known active cases and 18,053 recoveries. The data indicate Costa Rica has 9.18 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including several U.S. states — can enter.

The Health Ministry told Teletica it’s analyzing COVID-19-related deaths to confirm how many were caused by the disease or related complications. A small subset of reported deaths correspond to post-mortem tests, even if the coronavirus ultimately did not contribute to the person’s death, the Health Ministry said.

The deaths comprise 163 adults and 306 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 4, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 4, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, August 29. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

No related posts.

You may be interested

News briefs: ‘Made in Costa Rica’ promotion for U.S. and Canada
Travel and Tourism
1625 views
Travel and Tourism
1625 views

News briefs: ‘Made in Costa Rica’ promotion for U.S. and Canada

The Tico Times - September 4, 2020

Costa Rica's tourism industry is beginning its long journey toward normality. Starting this month, tourists from select U.S. states —…

Colombia announces $370 mn loan to pandemic-hit airline Avianca
Travel & Tourism
1135 views
Travel & Tourism
1135 views

Colombia announces $370 mn loan to pandemic-hit airline Avianca

AFP - September 4, 2020

Colombia's government announced last week a $370 million loan to the airline Avianca, which has grounded almost its entire fleet…

Popular digital services taxed 13% VAT in Costa Rica as of October 1
Costa Rica
8673 views
Costa Rica
8673 views

Popular digital services taxed 13% VAT in Costa Rica as of October 1

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 4, 2020

Dozens of trans-national digital platforms will be subject to a 13% value-added tax (VAT) in Costa Rica beginning October 1.…

LATEST NEWS

Only the Essentials
Travel and Tourism

News briefs: ‘Made in Costa Rica’ promotion for U.S. and Canada

 - Sep 04, 2020
An Avianca flight takes off.
Travel & Tourism

Colombia announces $370 mn loan to pandemic-hit airline Avianca

 - Sep 04, 2020
Netflix is one of several popular online services in Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Popular digital services taxed 13% VAT in Costa Rica as of October 1

 - Sep 04, 2020
A child receives an injection. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Central American Bank approves $400 million to finance vaccines against Covid-19 in region

 - Sep 04, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020.
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas among PSG players reported to have coronavirus

 - Sep 04, 2020
Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla
Financial crisis

Former Costa Rican president Laura Chinchilla withdraws candidacy for IDB presidency

 - Sep 03, 2020