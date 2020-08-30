DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: Things are looking up

August 30, 2020
Anise, a two-fingered sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.

Anise, a two-fingered sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica. (Photo via The Toucan Rescue Ranch.)

Happy Sunday from The Tico Times and Toucan Rescue Ranch!

The sloth in the featured photo, nicknamed Anise, was found as a six-month old by a river near Turrialba Volcano. She has the nickname “Volcano Girl” due to being covered in ash when she first arrived at Toucan Rescue Ranch.

Like Anise, we’ve all been through some rough times — for many of us, 2020 has been especially bad. We hope that, even on the worst days, you find a reason to smile and be hopeful for the future.

Click here to read more about Anise, and click here to support “Volcano Girl” and Toucan Rescue Ranch!

Toucan Rescue Ranch Logo The Toucan Rescue Ranch specializes in helping wild animals recover so that they can be reintroduced into the wild. For more information or to donate, visit the Toucan Rescue Ranch website.

