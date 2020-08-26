DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica appoints climate change director as new Environment Minister

August 25, 2020
Playa Blanca, Puntarenas

Playa Blanca in the Central Pacific is among the beaches that have received recognition for its environmentally friendly policies. ((Courtesy Hotel Punta Leona))

Andrea Meza, who has been director of climate change for the Costa Rican government since 2015, was appointed Tuesday as Environment Minister, replacing the outgoing Carlos Manuel Rodríguez.

President Carlos Alvarado appointed Meza, a lawyer specializing in sustainable development, to take charge of the Environment Ministry at a time when the country is promoting a plan to decarbonize the local economy.

“Costa Rica must bet on a development agenda that creates jobs and promotes growth in the different areas of the country to target the economy of the future. This is an economy that lowers emissions, increases resilience and regenerates key ecosystems” Meza said after her appointment.

She spoke in favor of articulating technological innovation and traditional knowledge — as well as the public and private sectors — to face the economic, biodiversity and climate crises while at the same time generating jobs.

The new minister replaces Rodríguez, an environmentalist who is leaving office to become president of the private Global Environment Facility in September.

“As president and as a Costa Rican, I am very proud of Carlos Manuel and I know that he will lead the Global Environment Facility under the Costa Rican vision, an example for the entire world,” said President Alvarado.

As director of climate change, Meza directed the formulation and implementation of the National Decarbonization Plan, launched in 2018 with a view to eliminate Costa Rica’s reliance on fossil fuels by 2050.

