Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 23
Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 355, according to official data released Sunday afternoon by the Health Ministry.
Four-hundred and five people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 131 are in intensive care.
The Health Ministry confirmed 736 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 33,820. Of these new cases, 682 were identified via a PCR-RT lab test, while the remaining 54 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.
Sunday, 146 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 22,947 known active cases and 10,518 recoveries.
The data indicate Costa Rica has 6.95 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.
Costa Rica’s hospital capacity
Costa Rica can allocate up to 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across the country. Using this capacity impacts availability of other health services.
The 131 intensive-care patients reported Sunday would correspond to 46% of the public-hospital capacity. (Note that some of these patients may be at private hospitals.)
To put the seven new deaths in context: Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
You may be interested
Bayern win Champions League as Coman goal defeats Navas, PSGAndy SCOTT / AFP - August 23, 2020
Bayern Munich won the European Cup for the sixth time as Kingsley Coman's goal gave them a 1-0 win over…
Slothy Sunday: Meet Amalur, one of Toucan Rescue Ranch’s youngest slothsToucan Rescue Ranch - August 23, 2020
Meet Amalur. Amalur is an orphaned two-fingered sloth (Choloepus Hoffmanni) in Toucan Rescue Ranch's care. She is one of our…
Costa Rica returns to its ‘Open Phase.’ Here’s what’s open [August 22-30]Alejandro Zúñiga - August 22, 2020
As planned, Costa Rica has eased coronavirus restrictions starting Saturday, August 22. The following measures will apply through Sunday, August…