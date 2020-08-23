DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 23

August 23, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 23, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 23, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 355, according to official data released Sunday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and five people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 131 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 736 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 33,820. Of these new cases, 682 were identified via a PCR-RT lab test, while the remaining 54 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

Sunday, 146 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 22,947 known active cases and 10,518 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 6.95 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 23, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 23, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Costa Rica’s hospital capacity

Costa Rica can allocate up to 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across the country. Using this capacity impacts availability of other health services.

The 131 intensive-care patients reported Sunday would correspond to 46% of the public-hospital capacity. (Note that some of these patients may be at private hospitals.)

To put the seven new deaths in context: Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

