Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 16

Costa Rica announced three new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 294, according to official data released Sunday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and eighty people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 102 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 728 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 28,465.

Of the new cases, 690 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 38 were identified without a test.

Sunday, 52 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 19,109 known active cases and 9,062 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 5.75 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor — hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking are the most common — and elderly adults are at significantly higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

The Health Ministry said last week that 12.1% of elderly adults who tested positive for the coronavirus have died due to COVID-19 or related causes, while the risk of death is significantly lower among younger adults (0.4%).

Saturday, a 21-year-old woman became Costa Rica’s youngest coronavirus-related death. The Guanacaste resident had a preexisting condition, health authorities said.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate. (Cases confirmed without a test are excluded from the graph.)

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

Deaths comprise people who tested positive for the coronavirus and died, when health authorities believe COVID-19 either caused or contributed to the death.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica is in a “Closed Phase” through August 21; click here to understand the latest restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.