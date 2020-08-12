  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

August 12, 2020
Arenal Volcano viewed from the lake of the same name.

Arenal Volcano viewed from the lake of the same name. (Andrés Madrigal/The Tico Times)

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) has launched the second phase of “Vamos a Turistear,” its campaign dedicated to domestic travel.

Via its website, Vamos a Turistear provides guides to popular and lesser-known destinations across Costa Rica. It also compiles discounts — categorized by lodging, gastronomy, transportation and tours — for small businesses across the country.

The ICT hopes its Vamos a Turistear campaign will incentivize responsible local tourism through December.

“It is in our essence to work for one of the most important economic sectors in the country,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister. “We all want to revisit the beauties of the beaches, volcanoes and mountains of Costa Rica or live experiences that allow us to reconnect with ourselves.” 

Segura emphasized that tourists should respect all health protocols during their travels. 

Discounts of up to 25% are available at Vamos a Turistear.

‘San Carlos es Para Vos’

The Municipality of San Carlos on Tuesday launched a regional tourism campaign, “San Carlos es Para Vos.”

The campaign has its own website, San Carlos es Para Vos, with a page of promotions. It encourages visitors to “discover the value of tranquility, rest and adventure.”

“We extend the warmest invitation to share and join this promotional campaign,” the Arenal Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said in a statement.

The canton of San Carlos, Costa Rica’s largest, includes the town of La Fortuna and Arenal Volcano National Park. The Arenal Tourism Chamber estimates some 10,000 employees in the region have been affected by coronavirus restrictions.

Funds for tourism companies

The ICT hopes to support businesses in the sector with a fund of $15 million.

The money will be distributed to small- and medium-sized companies over six months to help sustain jobs.

“The $15 million fund will serve as a business subsidy while we gradually and safely open up to domestic and foreign tourism,” Segura said.

To access the aid, a business must have a Declaratoria Turística or Certificado de Sostenibilidad Turística, or be a tourist guide or transporter registered with the ICT. More information here via Casa Presidencial.

Related posts:

  1. Outbreaks halt economic reactivation in parts of Costa Rica
  2. Costa Rica creating more long weekends in 2020 and 2021
  3. Costa Rica passes law creating more long weekends through 2024
  4. Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12
Costa Rica
21884 views
Costa Rica
21884 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020

Costa Rica announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 263, according to official data…

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation
Costa Rica
20780 views
Costa Rica
20780 views

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp
immigration
883 views
immigration
883 views

Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp

Iván PISARENKO with Juan José RODRÍGUEZ in Panama City / AFP - August 12, 2020

Desperation is palpable in La Penita, an indigenous community in the Panamanian jungle province of Darien where 1,500 migrants have…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 12, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

 - Aug 12, 2020
Carlos Alvarado's 2020 State of the Union
Costa Rica

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

 - Aug 12, 2020
La Penita indigenous village, Darien province, Panama
immigration

Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp

 - Aug 12, 2020
Costa Rican cantons in Orange Alert as of August 12 2020
Costa Rica

Cantons under an Orange Alert in Costa Rica [August 12]

 - Aug 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 11, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 11

 - Aug 11, 2020
Costa Rica soccer vs Mexico preview banner
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca in September

 - Aug 11, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12
Costa Rica
21884 views
0 21884

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020
2
Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism
Costa Rica
4805 views
0 4805

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020
3
News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation
Costa Rica
20780 views
0 20780

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020
4
Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp
immigration
883 views
0 883

Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp

Iván PISARENKO with Juan José RODRÍGUEZ in Panama City / AFP - August 12, 2020
5
Cantons under an Orange Alert in Costa Rica [August 12]
Costa Rica
609 views
0 609

Cantons under an Orange Alert in Costa Rica [August 12]

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020