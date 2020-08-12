Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) has launched the second phase of “Vamos a Turistear,” its campaign dedicated to domestic travel.

Via its website, Vamos a Turistear provides guides to popular and lesser-known destinations across Costa Rica. It also compiles discounts — categorized by lodging, gastronomy, transportation and tours — for small businesses across the country.

The ICT hopes its Vamos a Turistear campaign will incentivize responsible local tourism through December.

“It is in our essence to work for one of the most important economic sectors in the country,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister. “We all want to revisit the beauties of the beaches, volcanoes and mountains of Costa Rica or live experiences that allow us to reconnect with ourselves.”

Segura emphasized that tourists should respect all health protocols during their travels.

Discounts of up to 25% are available at Vamos a Turistear.

‘San Carlos es Para Vos’

The Municipality of San Carlos on Tuesday launched a regional tourism campaign, “San Carlos es Para Vos.”

The campaign has its own website, San Carlos es Para Vos, with a page of promotions. It encourages visitors to “discover the value of tranquility, rest and adventure.”

“We extend the warmest invitation to share and join this promotional campaign,” the Arenal Chamber of Commerce and Tourism said in a statement.

The canton of San Carlos, Costa Rica’s largest, includes the town of La Fortuna and Arenal Volcano National Park. The Arenal Tourism Chamber estimates some 10,000 employees in the region have been affected by coronavirus restrictions.

Funds for tourism companies

The ICT hopes to support businesses in the sector with a fund of $15 million.

The money will be distributed to small- and medium-sized companies over six months to help sustain jobs.

“The $15 million fund will serve as a business subsidy while we gradually and safely open up to domestic and foreign tourism,” Segura said.

To access the aid, a business must have a Declaratoria Turística or Certificado de Sostenibilidad Turística, or be a tourist guide or transporter registered with the ICT. More information here via Casa Presidencial.