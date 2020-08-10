Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 10

Costa Rica announced nine new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 244, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

One of the deaths was a worker at San Juan de Dios Hospital.

Three-hundred and eighty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 84 are in intensive care.

The Health Minister on Monday announced 586 new cases for a total of 23,872.

Of the new cases, 567 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 19 were identified without a test.

Monday, 93 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 15,805 known active cases and 7,823 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 4.77 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Hospital capacity increased again

The Costa Rican Social Security System announced a further increase in coronavirus hospital capacity.

Hospital San Vicente de Paúl in Heredia has converted its third floor for coronavirus patients, adding 14 intensive-care beds and 36 intermediate-care beds. San Juan de Dios and México Hospitals each added 24 additional intensive-care beds.

The capacity brings Costa Rica’s intensive-care capacity to 287 beds, with an intermediate-care capacity of 1,058 beds. However, utilizing this space impacts other health services.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate. (Cases confirmed without a test are excluded from the graph.)

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica is in a “Closed Phase” through August 21; click here to understand the latest restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.