Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Saturday, August 8

August 8, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 8, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 8, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 228, according to official data released Saturday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and sixty people are hospitalized with COVID-19; eighty are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 22,802 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 721 more cases compared to Friday. Of these, 586 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 135 were identified without a test.

Saturday, 322 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 14,985 known active cases and 7,589 recoveries.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 8, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 8, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 4.46 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has processed 102,257 tests as of Friday.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica has relaxed restrictions through August 9; click here for details regarding business and driving restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

