Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission on Tuesday announced changes in the color-coded alerts for several locations.

As of Wednesday, August 5, the below cantons and districts will be upgraded to a Yellow Alert:

Province of San José: The canton of Mora, and the districts of Frailes and San Cristóbal in the canton of Desamparados.

The canton of Mora, and the districts of Frailes and San Cristóbal in the canton of Desamparados. Province of Alajuela: The canton of Poás, and the district of Sarapiquí in the canton of Alajuela.

The canton of Poás, and the district of Sarapiquí in the canton of Alajuela. Province of Heredia: The canton of San Rafael.

The CNE warned that the cantons of Limón and Pococí, both in Limón province, are at risk of being downgraded to an Orange Alert based on a recent increase in cases. For the time being, however, they remain at a Yellow Alert.

As we detailed here, being under a Yellow Alert means the following:

Driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. (License plate restrictions still apply.)

Commercial establishments can remain open during the “Closed Phase,” which is from August 10 through August 21.

Areas under an Orange Alert have stricter driving measures and a shutdown of most commercial businesses during the Closed Phase.

Cantons in an Orange Alert

The following cantons remain under an Orange Alert as of August 5, 2020. All others will be under a Yellow Alert and abide by the more lenient restrictions.

San José: Alajuelita, Aserrí, Curridabat, Desamparados (except the districts of Frailes and San Cristóbal), Escazú, Goicoechea, Montes de Oca, Moravia, San José, Santa Ana, Tibás, Vázquez de Coronado.

Alajuelita, Aserrí, Curridabat, Desamparados (except the districts of Frailes and San Cristóbal), Escazú, Goicoechea, Montes de Oca, Moravia, San José, Santa Ana, Tibás, Vázquez de Coronado. Puntarenas: Corredores, Coto Brus (districts of Agua Buena and Sabalito), Golfito (district of Pavón), Puntarenas (districts of Barranca and Chacarita).

Corredores, Coto Brus (districts of Agua Buena and Sabalito), Golfito (district of Pavón), Puntarenas (districts of Barranca and Chacarita). Heredia: Barva, Flores, Heredia, San Isidro, San Pablo, Santo Domingo.

Barva, Flores, Heredia, San Isidro, San Pablo, Santo Domingo. Alajuela: Alajuela (except the district of Sarapiquí), Naranjo.

Alajuela (except the district of Sarapiquí), Naranjo. Cartago: La Unión.

La Unión. Guanacaste: No cantons under Orange Alerts.

No cantons under Orange Alerts. Limón: No cantons under Orange Alerts.

The Costa Rican Presidency has created this Spanish-language site with official documentation of the August business and driving restrictions. We also recommend using La Restricción to double-check driving restrictions for your vehicle.

Click here for our English-language summary of the August restrictions in Costa Rica.