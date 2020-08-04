Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

August 4, 2020

()

Costa Rica’s National Emergency Commission on Tuesday announced changes in the color-coded alerts for several locations.

As of Wednesday, August 5, the below cantons and districts will be upgraded to a Yellow Alert:

  • Province of San José: The canton of Mora, and the districts of Frailes and San Cristóbal in the canton of Desamparados.
  • Province of Alajuela: The canton of Poás, and the district of Sarapiquí in the canton of Alajuela.
  • Province of Heredia: The canton of San Rafael.

The CNE warned that the cantons of Limón and Pococí, both in Limón province, are at risk of being downgraded to an Orange Alert based on a recent increase in cases. For the time being, however, they remain at a Yellow Alert.

As we detailed here, being under a Yellow Alert means the following:

  • Driving is permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. (License plate restrictions still apply.)
  • Commercial establishments can remain open during the “Closed Phase,” which is from August 10 through August 21.

Areas under an Orange Alert have stricter driving measures and a shutdown of most commercial businesses during the Closed Phase.

Cantons in an Orange Alert

The following cantons remain under an Orange Alert as of August 5, 2020. All others will be under a Yellow Alert and abide by the more lenient restrictions.

  • San José: Alajuelita, Aserrí, Curridabat, Desamparados (except the districts of Frailes and San Cristóbal), Escazú, Goicoechea, Montes de Oca, Moravia, San José, Santa Ana, Tibás, Vázquez de Coronado.
  • Puntarenas: Corredores, Coto Brus (districts of Agua Buena and Sabalito), Golfito (district of Pavón), Puntarenas (districts of Barranca and Chacarita).
  • Heredia: Barva, Flores, Heredia, San Isidro, San Pablo, Santo Domingo.
  • Alajuela: Alajuela (except the district of Sarapiquí), Naranjo.
  • Cartago: La Unión.
  • Guanacaste: No cantons under Orange Alerts. 
  • Limón: No cantons under Orange Alerts. 

The Costa Rican Presidency has created this Spanish-language site with official documentation of the August business and driving restrictions. We also recommend using La Restricción to double-check driving restrictions for your vehicle.

Click here for our English-language summary of the August restrictions in Costa Rica. 

Related posts:

  1. San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients
  2. News briefs: Costa Rica explains Orange Alert criteria
  3. Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August
  4. News briefs: Protests to continue against Costa Rica coronavirus measures

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4
Costa Rica
21755 views
Costa Rica
21755 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 181, according to official data…

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States
Costa Rica
20717 views
Costa Rica
20717 views

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020
Dental Tourism
2351 views
Dental Tourism
2351 views

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020

While the borders of Costa Rica remain closed to American visitors, the dental tourism industry in Costa Rica is struggling…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 4, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4

 - Aug 04, 2020
Costa Rican celebrates the return of international tourists at SJO after nearly five months.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

 - Aug 04, 2020
Get a 25% discount on dental care this year
Dental Tourism

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

 - Aug 04, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

 - Aug 03, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport
Costa Rica

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

 - Aug 03, 2020
Fiestas de Zapote 2018-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations

 - Aug 03, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert
Costa Rica
20737 views
0 20737

Costa Rica upgrades more areas from Orange to Yellow Alert

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4
Costa Rica
21755 views
0 21755

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 4

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
3
News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States
Costa Rica
20717 views
0 20717

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
4
25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020
Dental Tourism
2351 views
0 2351

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020
5
Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1925 views
0 1925

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020