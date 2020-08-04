DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

August 3, 2020
Get a 25% discount on dental care this year

Mention The Tico Times to get this exciting discount on dental work. (Photo via Goodness Dental.)

While the borders of Costa Rica remain closed to American visitors, the dental tourism industry in Costa Rica is struggling to stay alive. Many leading dental tourism clinics rely on American and Canadian patients to sustain their practices.

According to CostaRicaDentalGuide.com, in 2019, patients from the United States comprised more than 85% of all dental tourism revenues in Costa Rica, accounting for more than $50 Million in direct spending to Costa Rica dental clinics. Many dental clinics have closed during this crisis, however some clinics remain open for service, implementing new protocols to ensure patient safety.

In April of 2020, Global Clinic Rating announced that Goodness Dental had achieved a ranking as one of the top five best dental clinics in the world. While Goodness Dental attracts scores of international patients, Costa Rican nationals and international expatriates have also come to trust Goodness Dental for their dental care needs.

In an effort to help patients suffering from the COVID crisis, Goodness Dental is now offering a one-time only, 25% discount on all dental care needs in the month of August 2020.

“Dental implants and crowns will be at the lowest prices we have ever offered,” says Patrick Goodness, CEO of Goodness Dental.

Patients seeking veneers, general cleanings, fillings, root canals, whitening or other cosmetic or restorative dental procedures can book with Goodness Dental in August and receive a 25% discount on every service.

To receive the special 25% discount, patients must mention this article from The Tico Times at the time of appointment scheduling. 

Patients may call the clinic’s local line at +506 4037-0040 or email Milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com to schedule an appointment in August.

Related posts:

  1. Planning your dental care in Costa Rica
  2. Choosing a dental crown in Costa Rica
  3. Maxillofacial surgery in Costa Rica: How 3D computer tomography improves zygomatic implant procedures
  4. How to find a maxillofacial surgeon in Costa Rica

You may be interested

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States
Costa Rica
20709 views
Costa Rica
20709 views

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1922 views
Costa Rica
1922 views

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020

For the first time since mid-March, a plane full of tourists has arrived in Costa Rica. Juan Santamaría International Airport…

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies
Costa Rica
5314 views
Costa Rica
5314 views

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020

The Immigration Administration on Monday clarified who can legally enter Costa Rica in August. Residents who were issued an entry…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rican celebrates the return of international tourists at SJO after nearly five months.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

 - Aug 04, 2020
An Iberia A330-200 is welcomed with a water-cannon salute as Costa Rica welcomes the return of international tourists.
Costa Rica

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

 - Aug 03, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport
Costa Rica

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

 - Aug 03, 2020
Fiestas de Zapote 2018-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations

 - Aug 03, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 3, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 3

 - Aug 03, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica will continue in August

 - Aug 03, 2020

Hot Posts

1
News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States
Costa Rica
20709 views
0 20709

News briefs: Chamber urges Costa Rica to allow tourists from United States

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 4, 2020
2
25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020
Dental Tourism
2350 views
0 2350

25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - August 4, 2020
3
Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1922 views
0 1922

Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020
4
Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies
Costa Rica
5314 views
0 5314

Immigration Administration clarifies new Costa Rica entry policies

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 3, 2020
5
Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations
Costa Rica
20700 views
0 20700

Costa Rica cancels traditional year-end celebrations

AFP and The Tico Times - August 3, 2020