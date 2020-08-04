25% discount at Goodness Dental through August 31, 2020

While the borders of Costa Rica remain closed to American visitors, the dental tourism industry in Costa Rica is struggling to stay alive. Many leading dental tourism clinics rely on American and Canadian patients to sustain their practices.

According to CostaRicaDentalGuide.com, in 2019, patients from the United States comprised more than 85% of all dental tourism revenues in Costa Rica, accounting for more than $50 Million in direct spending to Costa Rica dental clinics. Many dental clinics have closed during this crisis, however some clinics remain open for service, implementing new protocols to ensure patient safety.

In April of 2020, Global Clinic Rating announced that Goodness Dental had achieved a ranking as one of the top five best dental clinics in the world. While Goodness Dental attracts scores of international patients, Costa Rican nationals and international expatriates have also come to trust Goodness Dental for their dental care needs.

In an effort to help patients suffering from the COVID crisis, Goodness Dental is now offering a one-time only, 25% discount on all dental care needs in the month of August 2020.

“Dental implants and crowns will be at the lowest prices we have ever offered,” says Patrick Goodness, CEO of Goodness Dental.

Patients seeking veneers, general cleanings, fillings, root canals, whitening or other cosmetic or restorative dental procedures can book with Goodness Dental in August and receive a 25% discount on every service.

To receive the special 25% discount, patients must mention this article from The Tico Times at the time of appointment scheduling.

Patients may call the clinic’s local line at +506 4037-0040 or email Milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com to schedule an appointment in August.