Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 2

Costa Rica announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 162, according to official data released Sunday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and sixty-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 98 in intensive care, both new highs.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 18,975 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 788 new cases compared to Saturday.

Sunday, 54 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered.

Costa Rica has 14,228 known active cases and 4,585 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 3.17 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica has relaxed restrictions through August 9; click here for details regarding business and driving restrictions.

Costa Rica has processed 92,680 tests as of Sunday.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.