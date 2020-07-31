Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, July 31

July 31, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 31, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 31, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 150, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and forty-five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 75 in intensive care, a decrease from Thursday.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 17,820 cumulative known coronavirus cases. This represents 530 new cases compared to Thursday.

One-hundred and twenty-four more people have been classified by health authorities as recovered.

Costa Rica has 13,266 known active cases and 4,404 recoveries.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 31, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 31, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 2.93 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 27, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 27, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Much of Costa Rica is under an Orange Alert; click here for details regarding current business and driving restrictions. Click here for details regarding business and driving restrictions for August.

Costa Rica has processed 86,803 tests as of Thursday.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

