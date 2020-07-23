Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 23

July 23, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 23, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 23, 2020. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica confirmed 768 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 13,129 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.

Two-hundred and ninety people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a new high, with 43 in intensive care.

One-hundred and twenty-six more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 9,600 known active cases and 3,448 recoveries.

The Health Ministry has announced 81 coronavirus-related deaths, including 10 since Wednesday afternoon. The data indicate Costa Rica has 1.58 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Costa Rica coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations on July 23, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations on July 23, 2020 Tico Times graph.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Eighty-five coronavirus patients are at the coronavirus hospital (CEACO), which has been expanded thanks to a partnership with the adjacent National Trauma Hospital.

As of Wednesday, the intensive-care units at Calderón Guardia and San Juan de Dios Hospitals had the most coronavirus patients (23 and 15 patients, respectively).

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph:

Costa Rica coronavirus test-positivity through Sunday, July 19
Costa Rica coronavirus test-positivity through Sunday, July 19. Tico Times graph.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Much of Costa Rica is under an Orange Alert; click here for details regarding current business and driving restrictions.

Costa Rica has processed 72,379 tests as of Wednesday (14.2 tests per 1,000 people).

During its Thursday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide full detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases or the amount of tests processed. The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases that information later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica surpasses 400 known cases of coronavirus; 22 hospitalized, 11 recovered
  2. Costa Rica extends coronavirus travel restrictions through April 30
  3. Costa Rica likely to extend border restrictions; beaches remain closed
  4. Costa Rica begins May with more encouraging coronavirus data

You may be interested

Costa Rica reopening for tourists from EU, UK and Canada
Costa Rica
4822 views
Costa Rica
4822 views

Costa Rica reopening for tourists from EU, UK and Canada

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 23, 2020

Costa Rica will open its borders to foreign tourists from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada starting August…

Costa Rica chosen as site for ‘next-generation’ space radar
Costa Rica
1106 views
Costa Rica
1106 views

Costa Rica chosen as site for ‘next-generation’ space radar

The Tico Times - July 23, 2020

LeoLabs has chosen Costa Rica as the location of its next space radar, the United States-based company announced this week…

Previewing Costa Rica’s decision to reopen its airports
Costa Rica
21529 views
Costa Rica
21529 views

Previewing Costa Rica’s decision to reopen its airports

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 23, 2020

Costa Rica is expected to announce Thursday the details of its planned airport reopening. “We are going to maintain the…

LATEST NEWS

A KLM Boeing 787.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reopening for tourists from EU, UK and Canada

 - Jul 23, 2020
LeoLabs Radar System
Costa Rica

Costa Rica chosen as site for ‘next-generation’ space radar

 - Jul 23, 2020
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, Guanacaste | Liberia airport
Costa Rica

Previewing Costa Rica’s decision to reopen its airports

 - Jul 23, 2020
An Embraer EMB 110 similar to the accident aircraft.
News

Relatives in Panama still seek justice for 1994 terror attack

 - Jul 22, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 22, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 22

 - Jul 22, 2020
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica expands hospital capacity at Trauma Hospital

 - Jul 22, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica reopening for tourists from EU, UK and Canada
Costa Rica
4822 views
0 4822

Costa Rica reopening for tourists from EU, UK and Canada

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 23, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 23
Costa Rica
21534 views
0 21534

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 23

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 23, 2020
3
Costa Rica chosen as site for ‘next-generation’ space radar
Costa Rica
1106 views
0 1106

Costa Rica chosen as site for ‘next-generation’ space radar

The Tico Times - July 23, 2020
4
Previewing Costa Rica’s decision to reopen its airports
Costa Rica
21529 views
0 21529

Previewing Costa Rica’s decision to reopen its airports

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 23, 2020
5
Relatives in Panama still seek justice for 1994 terror attack
News
1282 views
0 1282

Relatives in Panama still seek justice for 1994 terror attack

Juan José Rodríguez / AFP - July 22, 2020