Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 16, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 560 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 9,546 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.

Two-hundred and seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 35 in intensive care, both new highs.

One-hundred and twenty-two more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 6,831 active cases and 2,673 recoveries.

Forty-two people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus, including two deaths since Wednesday afternoon. The data indicate Costa Rica has 0.82 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Two of the patients currently hospitalized at intensive-care units are children. The Health Ministry said Wednesday that both recently experienced improvements in their conditions.

As of Wednesday, 79 of the 88 intermediate-care beds at Costa Rica’s coronavirus-specific hospital (CEACO) are occupied. Forty-eight new beds will be added through a partnership with the National Insurance Institute’s (INS) Trauma Hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

In addition to the intermediate-care capacity at CEACO, Costa Rica’s Social Security System (CCSS) has plans to create up to 159 more ICU beds for coronavirus patients at various public hospitals, including at a new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Health Ministry announces two more deaths

The Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed Costa Rica’s 41st and 42nd COVID-19-related deaths.

A 76-year-old resident of Puntarenas died at San Juan de Dios Hospital on Wednesday, the same day she was diagnosed. She had multiple risk factors in addition to her age, the Health Ministry said.

Authorities did not provide further details regarding the second new death as they are still in process of contacting family.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph:

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. The entire GAM and much of Costa Rica are under an Orange Alert and have strict health measures, including driving bans.

Costa Rica has processed 62,558 tests as of Wednesday (12.2 tests per 1,000 people).

During its Thursday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide full detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases or the amount of tests processed. The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases that information later this afternoon.