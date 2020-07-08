Great deals on dental care in Costa Rica during COVID crisis

While Costa Rica’s borders are scheduled to open on August 1, 2020, Costa Rican authorities have yet to announce the list of approved countries from which they will allow international visitors.

Most dental tourism clinics in Costa Rica rely heavily on American patients, which comprise more than 90% of the dental tourism market in Costa Rica. While the borders remain closed to international visitors, and specifically U.S. visitors, the once-thriving dental tourism market remains at a standstill.

If you are in Costa Rica and need dental care, now is the time to take advantage of reduced prices on most dental procedures. Through August 31, 2020, prices at Goodness Dental, located in Escazú, will be discounted to provide greater savings to local patients including expats and residents.

Prices on dental implants, crowns, veneers, full mouth restorations, All on 4 dental implant procedures, root canal treatments and oral surgery are at the lowest prices Goodness Dental has ever offered. General dental services like cleanings, fillings, bonding and teeth whitening have also been discounted to make dental care affordable for Costa Rican citizens, expats and residents who may have neglected dental care over the past several months.

“Goodness Dental has been recognized as one of the top five best dental clinics in the world by Global Clinic Rating,” said Patrick Goodness, Goodness Dental CEO.

“Out of 127,000 dental clinics worldwide, Goodness Dental has been selected as one of the world’s best dental clinics. We are proud of this honor and look forward to welcoming patients back to our clinic with new protocols to keep patients safe during their treatment. Our new COVID safety measures are designed to help protect patients from contaminants during treatment. It’s safe to go to the dentist, and with our reduced prices, we’re doing all we can to make dental care affordable to help those who are struggling financially during this crisis,” Goodness said.

Meet with top specialists and receive a comprehensive dental plan that outlines your needs and details all pricing. Discounted prices will be offered through August 31, 2020 to help patients get the care they need at affordable prices during the ongoing COVID crisis.

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.