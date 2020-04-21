  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica continues downward trend of active COVID-19 cases

April 21, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph. )

Costa Rica confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 669 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon.

Over the same period, 26 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its fifth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.

Costa Rica has added fewer than 10 known cases in seven of the last eight days.

Eleven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — six of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 44 to 75 years old.

Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 150 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 513 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the number of recovered people in that canton. (We are updating this map with Tuesday’s data.):

Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing. However, the country is performing randomized tests on patients with respiratory symptoms nationwide to check for community transmission.

All 141 tests from last week returned negative, according to the Health Ministry. Costa Rica hopes to perform 200 of these sentinel tests each week, in addition to testing anyone considered a suspected case.

Costa Rica has processed a total of 11,387 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.

Everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines, the Health Ministry says.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica

Last Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.

Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Trump says U.S. will halt immigration due to coronavirus
immigration
37 views
immigration
37 views

Trump says U.S. will halt immigration due to coronavirus

AFP - April 21, 2020

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would temporarily suspend immigration to the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic,…

Costa Rica dental tourism: How much do periodontal treatments cost in Costa Rica?
Dental Tourism
1610 views
Dental Tourism
1610 views

Costa Rica dental tourism: How much do periodontal treatments cost in Costa Rica?

Dr. Carlos Fiorito / Goodness Dental - April 21, 2020

Periodontitis affects more than 64 million Americans age 30 or older, and getting it treated correctly by your dentist in…

Understanding Spanish-language media when learning about the coronavirus
Arts & Culture
14302 views
Arts & Culture
14302 views

Understanding Spanish-language media when learning about the coronavirus

Christopher Howard - April 21, 2020

Over the past several months, we have introduced you, dear reader, to  tiquismos and costarriqueñismos as part of our "Tico Talk"…

LATEST NEWS

United States President Donald Trump
immigration

Trump says U.S. will halt immigration due to coronavirus

 - Apr 21, 2020
Periodontal treatments in Costa Rica
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental tourism: How much do periodontal treatments cost in Costa Rica?

 - Apr 21, 2020
Teletica Channel 7 news
Arts & Culture

Understanding Spanish-language media when learning about the coronavirus

 - Apr 21, 2020
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Liberia, Guanacaste
Costa Rica

Costa Rica extends coronavirus border restrictions until May 15

 - Apr 20, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica adds fewest number of known COVID-19 cases in more than a month

 - Apr 20, 2020
La Penita indigenous village, Darien province, Panama
immigration

Migrants traveling to U.S., stranded in the Panamanian jungle, now face COVID-19

 - Apr 20, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!