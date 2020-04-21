Costa Rica continues downward trend of active COVID-19 cases
Costa Rica confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 669 known cases, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon.
Over the same period, 26 more people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning Costa Rica has registered its fifth-straight decrease in known active coronavirus cases.
Costa Rica has added fewer than 10 known cases in seven of the last eight days.
Eleven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — six of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 44 to 75 years old.
Six people have died after contracting COVID-19, and 150 people have recovered, leaving Costa Rica with 513 active cases.
The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton. Click on a blue marker for more information, including the number of recovered people in that canton. (We are updating this map with Tuesday’s data.):
Because Costa Rica doesn’t produce its own PCR-based kits, it doesn’t have the capacity to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing. However, the country is performing randomized tests on patients with respiratory symptoms nationwide to check for community transmission.
All 141 tests from last week returned negative, according to the Health Ministry. Costa Rica hopes to perform 200 of these sentinel tests each week, in addition to testing anyone considered a suspected case.
Costa Rica has processed a total of 11,387 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and can conduct up to 600 tests each day.
Everyone should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines, the Health Ministry says.
If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.
Timeline of COVID-19 in Costa Rica
- March 6: Costa Rica confirms first COVID-19 case.
- March 9: Costa Rica suspends mass gatherings, tells employees to work from home.
- March 16: Costa Rica declares State of Emergency, restricts entry to non-citizens
- and non-residents. In-person teaching suspended.
- March 18: Costa Rica reports first COVID-19-related death.
- March 20: Costa Rica reports second COVID-19-related death. All national parks close.
- March 23: Beaches and religious centers ordered to close. Nighttime driving ban announced.
- March 31: Costa Rica inaugurates coronavirus-specific hospital at CENARE.
- April 4-12: Costa Rica imposes significant travel restrictions during Semana Santa.
- April 15: Costa Rica reports fourth COVID-19-related death.
- April 17: Costa Rica registers first day-over-day decrease in known coronavirus cases. This trend continues on April 18, 19, 20 and 21.
- April 19: Costa Rica reports fifth COVID-19-related death.
- April 20: Costa Rica reports sixth COVID-19-related death.
Last Monday marked the beginning of Costa Rica’s new nationwide driving restrictions, which will last through the end of April. Click here for full details.
Most flights to and from Costa Rica have ceased. Click here for the latest information about U.S. repatriation flights.
