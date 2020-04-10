  • Tico Travel Surfing
Costa Rica adds 19 new cases of COVID-19; 12 more people recovered

April 10, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases

Costa Rica coronavirus cases. (Tico Times graph. )

Costa Rica has confirmed 558 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon.

The figure marks a 19-person increase over the same time Thursday.

Twenty people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 13 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.

Three people — including a 45-year-old with no underlying health risks — have died after contracting COVID-19, and 42 people have recovered, meaning Costa Rica has 513 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Below is a map of confirmed cases by canton:

Health Minister Daniel Salas said Costa Rica is also experiencing a surge of dengue cases. The country is tracking 1,579 cases of the viral infection, which is transmitted by mosquitoes. Salas asked the public to help control the spread of dengue by eliminating standing water in and around their homes.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica.
Official COVID-19 (coronavirus) data for Costa Rica. Via the Health Ministry.

