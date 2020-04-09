  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica plans to invest $880 million to face coronavirus impact

April 9, 2020
Costa Rican money

For illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica presented to its Legislative Assembly on Wednesday an investment plan for $880 million to support citizens who have lost their income due to the coronavirus and to maintain the payment of public debt.

Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves disclosed the investments by sending the Legislative Assembly an extraordinary budget to address the economic emergency caused by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Through this extraordinary budget, we are meeting two imperative needs: supporting Costa Rican families who have unfortunately lost their income, and honoring the country’s debt,” Chaves said at a conference conference call.

He announced that, as the health and economic crisis progresses, the government will analyze the need to present new budgets, within the fiscal tightness facing the country.

Costa Rica carries a fiscal deficit of 6% of GDP and, to face it, launched a fiscal reform in 2018 that includes tax increases and cuts in public spending.

This situation left the government with little room to maneuver in the face of the global crisis caused by the new coronavirus. Like many countries, Costa Rica has adopted measures of social distancing that have strongly impacted the economy.

The extraordinary budget would allocate some $482 million to attend to people who were left without income or with reduced income due to the health emergency.

Another $4 million would reinforce the Health Ministry, while $394 million would cover the service of public debt.

President Carlos Alvarado said that “even with the fiscal tightness that the country is going through, the government has as a priority to attend to the needs of the population.”

At the same time, he assured, that he will maintain the “commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica reached in 2019 its worst fiscal deficit in decades
  2. Costa Rica places 1.5 billion dollars in Eurobonds to refinance debt
  3. Facing rising deficit, Costa Rican government announces fiscal consolidation plans
  4. Costa Rica preparing economic support in response to coronavirus

You may be interested

U.S. Embassy offering April 17 repatriation flight from Costa Rica
Costa Rica
25 views
Costa Rica
25 views

U.S. Embassy offering April 17 repatriation flight from Costa Rica

The Tico Times - April 9, 2020

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has coordinated with United Airlines to offer a repatriation flight from Juan Santamaria…

Costa Rica registers largest day-to-day increase in known COVID-19 cases
Costa Rica
10636 views
Costa Rica
10636 views

Costa Rica registers largest day-to-day increase in known COVID-19 cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 9, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 539 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon. The figure marks…

News briefs: Costa Rica receives donation of hydroxychloroquine
Costa Rica
2939 views
Costa Rica
2939 views

News briefs: Costa Rica receives donation of hydroxychloroquine

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 9, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted daily life in Costa Rica, which has declared a State of Emergency and enacted sweeping…

LATEST NEWS

The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy offering April 17 repatriation flight from Costa Rica

 - Apr 09, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers largest day-to-day increase in known COVID-19 cases

 - Apr 09, 2020
Search Results Web result with site links Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research researchers in a lab
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica receives donation of hydroxychloroquine

 - Apr 09, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica Passover seder
Holidays

Happy Passover from The Tico Times

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases

 - Apr 08, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!