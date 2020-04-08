  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica’s national parks will remain closed until May

April 8, 2020
Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park.

Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park. (Andrés Madrigal / The Tico Times )

Costa Rica will keep its protected wildlife areas and all 29 of its national parks closed until at least May 1, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced Wednesday.

The measure is part of Costa Rica’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has also suspended mass gatherings, closed the borders to non-resident foreigners and has enforced strict driving restrictions.

“As long as the Environment Ministry (MINAE) does not have any instructions to the contrary, the protected wildlife areas will remain closed for the provision of ecotourism services,” said Pamela Castillo, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources.

“It is a measure that we will maintain as long as necessary, taking the health of all citizens as a priority.”

Costa Rica’s protected wildlife areas and national parks have been closed since March 20.

Park rangers will continue to monitor national parks and protected wildlife areas, SINAC said. The agency currently has 400 rangers stationed across 144 locations to protect against illegal activity.

Costa Rica has also closed all beaches nationwide and shuttered community gathering spaces — including most city parks.

The country has confirmed 483 cases of COVID-19, and health authorities have cited the national response as the reason for the relatively slow increase in cases.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica coronavirus cases. Tico Times graph.

Tourists who booked national park visits during the upcoming weeks should contact the appropriate email for rebooking options:

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica closes all national parks, effective immediately
  2. Chirripó National Park closed indefinitely starting this weekend
  3. Starting in 2020, tourists who visit Costa Rica’s national parks will be covered by insurance policy
  4. Environmental organizations and park rangers denounce ‘deterioration’ of National Parks

You may be interested

Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus
Costa Rica
1348 views
Costa Rica
1348 views

Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020

A 45-year-old man became the third person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Wednesday evening.…

Happy Passover from The Tico Times
Holidays
545 views
Holidays
545 views

Happy Passover from The Tico Times

Tico Times - April 8, 2020

Why is Wednesday night different from all other nights? It's the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover, when people…

Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases
Costa Rica
10436 views
Costa Rica
10436 views

Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 8, 2020

Costa Rica has confirmed 502 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon. The figure marks…

LATEST NEWS

Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers third death due to coronavirus

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica Passover seder
Holidays

Happy Passover from The Tico Times

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases

 - Apr 08, 2020
Semana Santa 2020 Covid-19
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: A Holy Week virtual service

 - Apr 08, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases
Costa Rica

Six more people recover from COVID-19; new driving restrictions in place

 - Apr 07, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica limits services due to COVID-19 crisis

 - Apr 07, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!