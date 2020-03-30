Costa Rica up to 330 coronavirus cases, fourth person recovered

Costa Rica has confirmed 330 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Monday afternoon.

The figure marks a 16-person increase over the same time Sunday.

In addition, 15 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — seven of them in intensive care. The age range of those in intensive care is from 36 to 69 years old, according to the Health Ministry.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and four people have recovered — one more than on Sunday. Individuals need two negative tests, at least 24 hours apart, to be categorized as recovered.

The 330 cases are located in 52 cantons across all seven of Costa Rica’s provinces.

Below is a map of cantons with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Click on a blue marker for more information:

Monday’s data represents Costa Rica’s second straight day with a diminishing number of new known cases. It could indicate that the country’s measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 are paying dividends.

“We can’t discredit the measures we’ve been taking,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas. “At the same time, the majority of people have been following our recommendation to remain home unless it’s essential to go out.

“But I reiterate, now is not the time to let up. We are still on an upward curve.”

Román Macaya, the president of the Costa Rican Social Security System, said health authorities have launched an initiative to contact all people who have tested positive with COVID-19 to answer medical questions and provide additional support as needed.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.