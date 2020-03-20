  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Avianca suspending all international flights until May

March 20, 2020
Descending into Costa Rica

Descending into Costa Rica on Avianca. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Friday morning, Avianca announced it is suspending all international flights until April 30 in response to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today we have to make a forced stop along the way,” the airline said in a statement. “Thinking of your well-being and complying with the measures adopted by different governments, between March 23rd and April 30th, 2020, we will completely suspend our international operation.”

Avianca will maintain a small percentage of its domestic flights in Colombia using just 10 planes, the airline said.

All customers with tickets on an Avianca flight scheduled before April 30 can rebook through March 31, 2021 at no cost. (Click here for more information.)

Avianca’s route map shows direct flights from the San José area (SJO) to San Salvador, Guatemala City, Panama City and Bogotá.

The U.S. State Department has advised citizens to “arrange for immediate return to the United States” or prepare “to remain abroad for an indefinite period.”

Avianca Costa Rica, a subsidiary operated by Avianca Holdings, is the last remaining vestige of LACSA (Líneas Aéreas Costarricenses, S.A), Costa Rica’s national airline.

In 1998, LACSA became a member airline of TACA (Transportes Aéreos del Continente Americano). In 2009, TACA announced its merger with the Colombian airline Avianca, which all but eliminated the LACSA name and brand.

Related posts:

  1. Panama suspending all international flights; Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort to close temporarily
  2. COVID-19 protocol activated ‘many times,’ but still no coronavirus in Costa Rica: Health Ministry
  3. Airlines offer increased flexibility in face of spreading coronavirus
  4. Costa Rica issues yellow alert as it confirms 9 coronavirus cases, including in three U.S. citizens

You may be interested

Costa Rica registers second death due to coronavirus
Costa Rica
870 views
Costa Rica
870 views

Costa Rica registers second death due to coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 20, 2020

An 87-year-old man became the second person with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the Health Ministry said Thursday night.…

Costa Rica dental tourism: Dental implants: Why it’s important to replace missing teeth
Dental Tourism
1160 views
Dental Tourism
1160 views

Costa Rica dental tourism: Dental implants: Why it’s important to replace missing teeth

Barbara Goldman / Costa Rica Dental Guide - March 20, 2020

We usually think it won’t happen to us, but sooner or later, most of us will lose one or more…

Panama suspending all international flights; Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort to close temporarily
Central America
122 views
Central America
122 views

Panama suspending all international flights; Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort to close temporarily

AFP and The Tico Times - March 19, 2020

Panama, which has the busiest airport in Central America, announced on Thursday the suspension of all international passenger flights starting…

LATEST NEWS

Coronavirus cases in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica registers second death due to coronavirus

 - Mar 20, 2020
It's important to replace missing teeth
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental tourism: Dental implants: Why it’s important to replace missing teeth

 - Mar 20, 2020
Air Panama
Central America

Panama suspending all international flights; Hyatt Andaz Costa Rica Resort to close temporarily

 - Mar 19, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. State Department issues global advisory: Do not travel abroad

 - Mar 19, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica up to 87 confirmed cases of coronavirus

 - Mar 19, 2020
The gym.
Costa Rica

Gyms, pools and athletic centers closed in Costa Rica

 - Mar 19, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!