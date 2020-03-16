Panama restricts the entry of foreigners to the country
The Government of Panama will prohibit, starting Monday, March 16, the entry of foreigners who do not have a residency in the country.
“As of March 16 at 11:59 p.m., the entry of non-nationals and non-residents of Panama into the country is restricted,” the country’s president, Laurentino Cortizo, reported on his Twitter account.
A partir de este 16 de marzo a las 11:59 pm, se restringe el ingreso al país de personas no nacionales y no residentes en Panamá. Todo panameño o extranjero residente en Panamá tendrá aislamiento preventivo obligatorio en su domicilio por 14 días.— Nito Cortizo (@NitoCortizo) March 15, 2020
The president added that every Panamanian — or foreign resident — who travels into the country will have mandatory preventive isolation at his home for 14 days.
The government of Panama on Sunday tightened measures to slow the advance of the new coronavirus and announced that the number of those affected had risen to 55 cases, including a deceased person.
Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino said the measure has the main objective of “protecting the life of all people within the national territory.”
He added that medical supplies and medicines will continue to enter and the necessary coordination will be made to permit access.
Latin American countries close borders
Chile announced the closure of all the country’s borders in the face of a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, which doubled the number of those infected in the last 24 hours, from 75 to 155, President Sebastián Piñera announced on Monday.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday ordered a “collective quarantine” in seven states, including the capital Caracas to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Peru declared a state of emergency and confinement of its population, enforced by security forces, along with complete closure of the country’s borders.
Argentina and Colombia were among other countries to announce new travel restrictions and El Salvador also declared a state of emergency.
You may be interested
Airlines start alerting travelers with flights to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - March 18, 2020
Airlines have begun warning travelers with flights to or from Costa Rica to review and, if necessary, adjust their itineraries.…
Frequently asked questions: Costa Rica travel and the coronavirus pandemicAlejandro Zúñiga - March 17, 2020
We've received dozens of questions from readers since Costa Rica declared a State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus…
Costa Rica reaches 50 cases of coronavirus: The latest updates TuesdayAlejandro Zúñiga - March 17, 2020
Costa Rica has reached 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday afternoon. The figure marks a nine-person…