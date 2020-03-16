Panama restricts the entry of foreigners to the country

The Government of Panama will prohibit, starting Monday, March 16, the entry of foreigners who do not have a residency in the country.

“As of March 16 at 11:59 p.m., the entry of non-nationals and non-residents of Panama into the country is restricted,” the country’s president, Laurentino Cortizo, reported on his Twitter account.

The president added that every Panamanian — or foreign resident — who travels into the country will have mandatory preventive isolation at his home for 14 days.

The government of Panama on Sunday tightened measures to slow the advance of the new coronavirus and announced that the number of those affected had risen to 55 cases, including a deceased person.

Security Minister Juan Manuel Pino said the measure has the main objective of “protecting the life of all people within the national territory.”

He added that medical supplies and medicines will continue to enter and the necessary coordination will be made to permit access.

