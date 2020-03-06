  • Squaremouth travel insurance button 468x106
  • Tico Travel Surfing
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us TT In Print

Costa Rica registers inflation of 0.29% in February

March 6, 2020
Costa Rican 5- and 10-colón coins

A pile of 5- and 10-colón coins that has been sitting unused on my desk for quite some time. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Costa Rica recorded an inflation of 0.29% in February, higher than the 0.11% figure in January. Still, the accumulated total over the last 12 months remained below the official target for the year, the official statistical agency reported Friday.

The consumer price index for February was 0.08%, higher than in the same month in 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

The accumulated inflation over the last 12 months reached 1.79%, below the target of 3% set by the Central Bank for this year.

The groups that increased the most in February were education (1.96%), transportation (0.69%) and health (0.33%).

Various groups of goods and services (-0.45%), entertainment and culture (-0.31%) and clothing and footwear (-0.16%) had price reductions.

Costa Rica’s inflation in 2019 was 1.52%, according to INEC. It marked the fifth consecutive year that the inflation index closed below the 3% target that the Central Bank has maintained in recent years.

Related posts:

  1. Inflation in Costa Rica closed in 2019 at 1.52%, below the official target
  2. Inflation in Costa Rica decreases due to falling fuel prices
  3. Food, goods and services drive Costa Rica inflation
  4. Costa Rica falls seven spots in Global Competitiveness Index

You may be interested

Updates: Costa Rica confirms first case of coronivirus
Costa Rica
232 views
Costa Rica
232 views

Updates: Costa Rica confirms first case of coronivirus

The Tico Times - March 6, 2020

Costa Rican health authorities have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus within the national territory. A 49-year-old tourist…

Authorities knew of bromacil in Costa Rica’s waters and didn’t alert public
Agriculture
60 views
Agriculture
60 views

Authorities knew of bromacil in Costa Rica’s waters and didn’t alert public

Natalia Díaz Zeledón / Semanario Universidad - March 6, 2020

The Plant Health Department (SFE) of Costa Rica knew the levels of bromacil in the water of Río Cuarto (canton of…

Costa Rica monitoring second suspected case of novel coronavirus
Costa Rica
343 views
Costa Rica
343 views

Costa Rica monitoring second suspected case of novel coronavirus

Alejandro Zúñiga - March 6, 2020

Costa Rican health authorities reported on Thursday the first two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus within the country's borders.…

LATEST NEWS

Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

Updates: Costa Rica confirms first case of coronivirus

 - Mar 06, 2020
Pineapple in field
Agriculture

Authorities knew of bromacil in Costa Rica’s waters and didn’t alert public

 - Mar 06, 2020
Health authorities discuss second suspected case of coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica monitoring second suspected case of novel coronavirus

 - Mar 06, 2020
Costa Rica Ministry of Health logo
Costa Rica

Costa Rica reports first suspected case of novel coronavirus

 - Mar 05, 2020
Waterfall at Cerro Dantas in Costa Rica
Travel and Tourism

Travel Thursday: A waterfall hike through the mountains near Heredia

 - Mar 05, 2020
Costa Rica electric bus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses

 - Mar 05, 2020
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!