Costa Rica registers inflation of 0.29% in February

Costa Rica recorded an inflation of 0.29% in February, higher than the 0.11% figure in January. Still, the accumulated total over the last 12 months remained below the official target for the year, the official statistical agency reported Friday.

The consumer price index for February was 0.08%, higher than in the same month in 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC).

The accumulated inflation over the last 12 months reached 1.79%, below the target of 3% set by the Central Bank for this year.

The groups that increased the most in February were education (1.96%), transportation (0.69%) and health (0.33%).

Various groups of goods and services (-0.45%), entertainment and culture (-0.31%) and clothing and footwear (-0.16%) had price reductions.

Costa Rica’s inflation in 2019 was 1.52%, according to INEC. It marked the fifth consecutive year that the inflation index closed below the 3% target that the Central Bank has maintained in recent years.