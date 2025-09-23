Costa Rica Lawmakers Reject Lifting Immunity for President Chaves

In a follow-up to our article published late yesterday on this fast-moving story, Costa Rica’s lawmakers decided against stripping President Rodrigo Chaves of his legal shield, letting him sidestep a corruption trial for now. The vote came up short at 34 in favor and 21 opposed, missing the 38 needed to move forward. This marks a first in the country’s steady democratic history—no sitting president has faced this kind of push before.

Prosecutors pointed fingers at the 64-year-old leader for abuse of power, claiming he pushed a communications firm tied to the presidency to fork over $32,000 to his buddy and former advisor, Federico Cruz, known as Choreco. That cash allegedly came from funds supplied by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration through a shady setup. Culture Minister Jorge Rodríguez got hit with the same charge and chose to drop his own protection, facing the music head-on.

Chaves skipped the whole thing, brushing it off as a rigged show meant to knock him down. He stood firm last week, saying he wouldn’t show up to lend it any weight. In the debate, a trio of lawmakers laid out their takes after digging into the case. Two backed pulling the plug on his immunity, arguing solid proof backed it up and stressing that ignoring rules chips away at the system’s core. The third pushed back, calling the claims thin and politically driven, with no real bite.

Chaves, who rode into office in 2022 after a stint at the World Bank, has locked horns with the courts, lawmakers, prosecutors, and reporters, firing off pointed words to fire up his base. The Supreme Court gave the green light to the immunity request back in July, paving the way for this legislative showdown. If it had gone the other way, the top court would have taken the reins on the trial.

Experts chimed in that this wraps one leg of the race but leaves the track open. Come next year when his term winds down, Chaves could face the heat like anyone else. One observer flagged the failed bid as a hit to democratic norms, while another hammered home that accountability doesn’t vanish. The prosecutor’s office says the probe stays alive and picks up steam once he’s out of the hot seat.

Chaves campaigned hard on cleaning up graft and jumpstarting growth, rolling out changes in schools, safety, and building projects that split opinions. His team has tackled rising costs and bounced back tourism after the health crisis, keeping beaches and jungles buzzing.

The call keeps Chaves in the driver’s seat as the economy grapples with price hikes and job shifts. Those settled in spots like Guanacaste or the capital might not feel shakes right away, but it tests the ropes of fair play here. With polls looming next year, this could sway how people size up leaders and faith in the setup. For the moment, Chaves holds his ground, eyeing his goals as the case simmers on the back burner.