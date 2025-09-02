What to Know About Costa Rica’s Revamped Cédula Rollout

Costa Rica’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal, or TSE, has announced a fresh design for the national identity card. The updated cédula will start circulating in the weeks ahead, bringing better security and some key changes to what appears on the card. Officials say the move aims to make the document safer and easier to handle while cutting back on personal details that no longer need to show up.

The TSE made the announcement on August 21, explaining that the new physical card drops the names of a person’s parents and their electoral address. These tweaks respond to privacy concerns and modern needs, according to the tribunal. Instead of those old fields, the card now packs advanced security elements to fight fraud.

It uses polycarbonate material, which holds up better, and features color laser engraving for sharper images and text. Other additions include tiny microtexts that are hard to fake, intricate guilloche patterns for visual protection, inks that glow under ultraviolet light, and a QR code that links to verification tools.

People who apply for a new or replacement cédula soon will get this version automatically. The TSE notes that replacements stay free as long as you don’t go over one per year. If you’ve got an existing card that’s still valid, you don’t have to swap it out right away—the old ones remain good until they expire. But if you lose yours or need an update, expect the new design in your hands.

Alongside the physical changes, the TSE plans to launch a digital identity option called the Identidad Digital Costarricense, or IDC. This app-based version kicks a week from today, September 9, letting citizens carry their ID on smartphones. It mirrors the physical card’s info but adds convenience for online tasks or quick scans. The tribunal points out that this digital push aligns with broader efforts to update identification systems, making things faster for everyone from voters to everyday users.

Hector Fernández, the TSE’s general director of the Civil Registry, shared in a statement that these updates strengthen the card against counterfeiting while respecting personal data limits. “We focused on what matters most: security and simplicity,” he said. The changes also reflect court rulings and evolving laws around privacy, ensuring the card fits today’s standards without extra clutter.

For us Costa Ricans, the cédula serves as the main proof of identity for everything from banking to voting. Issued by the TSE since the mid-20th century, it has seen updates before, but this one stands out for its tech upgrades. Past versions added features like holograms, but the shift to polycarbonate and digital formats marks a bigger step forward.

If you’re due for a renewal, head to a TSE office or check their website for appointments. The process hasn’t changed much—you’ll need your birth certificate and any other required docs, just like before. Foreign residents with DIMEX cards won’t see immediate impacts, as those fall under migration rules, but the TSE’s moves could influence future ID standards across the board.

This rollout comes as Costa Rica continues to digitize government services, from taxes to health records. The new cédula fits into that pattern, offering a more secure way to prove who you are in both physical and online spaces. Keep an eye on TSE updates for exact start dates, but expect the changes to hit soon.

In short, the updated identity card keeps things straightforward: safer, slimmer on details, and ready for the digital age. If you have questions, the TSE’s site has all the info you need to stay on top of it.