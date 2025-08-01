No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeCentral AmericaEl SalvadorEl Salvador poised to allow Bukele unlimited re‑elections

El Salvador poised to allow Bukele unlimited re‑elections

AFP
By AFP
El Salvador President Bukele
(Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP)

The Salvadoran Congress, which is firmly in the ruling party’s hands, is set to debate constitutional changes that would let presidents run again and again, thereby ensuring the continuity of President Nayib Bukele. The reform would also stretch presidential terms from five to six years.

Bukele, who is 44, has been in office since 2019. He won re‑election in 2024 with about 85 % of the vote, giving him near complete control over state powers and institutions—something his opponents describe as a “dictatorship.

The Legislative Assembly, where Bukele’s allies hold 57 of 60 seats, is rushing through a proposal to allow “re‑election without limits,” extend the presidential term, align presidential, legislative and municipal elections on the same schedule and scrap the second round of voting.

Pro‑government lawmakers also want to shorten the current presidential term, which would have ended in 2029, to 2027 so that general elections can be held sooner—elections in which Bukele could run again thanks to the proposed re‑election measure.

“This is the day democracy died in El Salvador… the masks have come off,” opposition lawmaker Marcela Villatoro said on the floor, adding that the reform was introduced as the country headed into a holiday week. “They’re cynics,” she said.

It’s important to note that Bukele enjoys huge popularity because his “war” on gangs has driven violence to historic lows. That crackdown has operated under a state of exception, allowing mass arrests without court orders.

“This is quite simple, people of El Salvador. Only you will decide how long you support your president,” legislator Ana Figueroa said when she introduced the reforms.

The reform push comes against a backdrop of accusations that Bukele’s government has repressed human rights defenders and critics, forcing many journalists and humanitarian activists into exile.

Trending Now

Massive Cocaine Seizure at Costa Rica’s Moín Terminal Targets UK

Costa Rican police intercepted 810 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment at the Moín Container Terminal in Limón headed for the United...
Read more

Costa Rica Report Uncovers Serious Flaws in Airport Runway

The resurfacing of the runway at Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (AIDOQ), completed this past February, is now under judicial investigation, and at the...
Read more

Why Prisma Dental Is Costa Rica’s Top Clinic According to ChatGPT’s AI Analysis

When it comes to choosing the best dental clinic in Costa Rica, international patients are facedwith an abundance of options. But with the help...
Read more

Costa Rica President Stays in Office Amid Legal Pressures and Speculation

President Rodrigo Chaves Robles has announced that he will not resign from the Presidency, ending months of speculation fueled by political rumors and legal...
Read more

Costa Rica Food Culture: From Bar Bocas to Fast Food Chains

Once upon a time in Costa Rica, you could walk into a bar, order a beer, and receive a free boca – a small...
Read more

Costa Rica Surpasses 500 Homicides as Gang Violence Escalates

Costa Rica has officially surpassed 500 homicides so far this year, according to figures released Monday by the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ). As of...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support