Costa Rica’s Punta Leona Resort at Center of Beach Access Controversy

Punta Leona Beach Club & Nature Resort and the mayor of Garabito, Francisco González, are locked in a dispute over public access to Playa Blanca and Playa Mantas, as well as the legality of several constructions on the site. The mayor released a video during an inspection this Wednesday, in which he indicated there is an “evident public invasion” by the hotel. González stated he intends to ensure Costa Ricans have access to these beaches and warns of compliance with Law 6043.

“Those who do not come to the hotel or are members of the club also have the right to enjoy these beaches, and we are currently enforcing Law 6043. This beach must be accessible to ‘ticos’ without any fee, as stated in Law 6043,” he said. Regarding the buildings, according to the mayor, some are constructed on public land. In the video, he even shows what he considers a water source, possibly “piped and manipulated to facilitate construction on top of it.”

The mayor indicated that they will find a way to make the owners understand “that they cannot fence off public land” and must allow both national and foreign tourists to access the beaches. In response, the company opposed actions taken by the local government. They claim that González tried to demolish a construction built on private property, without an administrative procedure.

“He was informed that he would not proceed according to his intentions and certainly not without an order, as it involved private property, and any attempt to violate or remove the structure would be against the right to private property, and they would respond,” said the administration of the Club. Subsequently, González chose to change his statement and indicated that he would conduct an inspection.

Punta Leona said the municipal representative verbally informed them, without any legal documents, they had been granted eight days to remove infrastructure in the area and in spaces labeled by the mayor as public. Punta Leona warned the Municipality of Garabito that any attempt to enter forcefully or demolish buildings would constitute a violation of Article 45 of the Constitution.

“Such acts would be illegal, illegitimate, and arbitrary, resulting in serious legal consequences for the mayor and all public officials who accompany or support him in such actions,” the Club stated. The hotel emphasized that the buildings are on private property and there are no technical, legal, or registry criteria for their demolition.

“Any arbitrary action in this context could lead to civil, criminal, and administrative consequences, both institutional and personal, for those who execute or support it,” they said in a statement.