Costa Rica Introduces New ₡500 Coin: Old One No Longer Valid

Visitors to Costa Rica this month should be aware of an important change to the country’s currency. As of Tuesday, July 1, the old gold-colored ₡500 coin is no longer accepted as legal tender. This means it cannot be used in shops, restaurants, or any other commercial establishments.

Although the coin has lost its validity for purchases, it can still be exchanged at authorized banks. The change was announced by the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) back in January, with a six-month grace period for the public to adjust. The withdrawal is part of a broader effort to modernize the national monetary system. In addition to the ₡500 coin, the old ₡50 coin has also been removed from circulation and replaced with newer versions.

The updated coins are smaller, easier to handle, and made from materials that improve durability while lowering production costs. Both the new ₡500 and ₡50 coins are already in use and continue to be accepted as part of the country’s official currency.

Later this month, travelers will also begin to see new ₡100 coins celebrating Costa Rica’s intangible cultural heritage. The special edition features six designs representing local traditions, including Creole swing, Limón-style calypso, the tope de toros in Liberia, traditional cimarrona music, Chorotega-style ceramics, and the symbolic boyeo and ox-cart.

This measure was also implemented to enhance security. The new coins feature state-of-the-art alloys and complex engraving techniques, with a balance between artistic design and anti-counterfeiting technology.

What to Do if You Have Old Coins

There’s no need to panic. Even though businesses won’t accept them, old coins can still be exchanged at the Banco de Costa Rica. However, exchanges are only available on Wednesdays starting July 2, so it’s important to plan accordingly. Non-customers may exchange coins up to a maximum amount of ¢500,000.

You can check BCR’s location, opening hours and any further information on the official website: www.bancobcr.com, section “Locate us.” For tourists, it’s especially important to check your coins carefully when receiving change to avoid confusion during your stay.