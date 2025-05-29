Obesity Crisis in Costa Rica Threatens Health and Economy

Costa Rica is continuing to deal with a pressing public health issue: 68.5% of adults are overweight or obese, with women at 73.8% and men at 63%, according to a recent study. The 50-69 age group is hit hardest, with 45% classified as obese. This alarming trend prompted an executive decree recognizing obesity as a chronic disease, signaling the need for urgent, coordinated action across society.

The Association for the Fight Against Obesity (ALCO) and the Center for Medical, Epidemiological, Clinical, and Public Health Research for Central America (CEVAXIN) highlight the crisis’s staggering impact. Direct medical costs for obesity-related conditions in 2023 were estimated at $1.5 billion, driven by conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease. These illnesses, linked to obesity, are among the leading causes of death in the country.

Beyond health, obesity strains the economy. ALCO reports $290 million in indirect costs from lost productivity and absenteeism, alongside 80,399 years of healthy life lost to premature death or disability. “Recognizing obesity as a disease is a big step, but without real action—prevention, education, and access to care—we’re risking our future,” said Jose Arturo Vega, ALCO’s executive director.

Dr. María Lucila Carrasco of CEVAXIN emphasized the broader toll: “This isn’t just about weight. It’s about lives cut short, families burdened, and a health system stretched thin.” If trends continue, Costa Rica could rank among the top nations for obesity by 2060, with costs potentially doubling to $3 billion by 2050.

ALCO advocates for a stigma-free, comprehensive approach, including multidisciplinary care with nutritional guidance, emotional support, and specialized treatment. Recent efforts, like the 2025 National Congress on Obesity, aim to unite experts and policymakers to tackle the crisis. Front-of-package food labeling, promoted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), is another step to help consumers make healthier choices.

Costa Rica’s strong healthcare system, praised for universal coverage, faces a test. With 7 in 10 adults and 34% of schoolchildren affected, our country must act swiftly to curb this epidemic and protect our people and economy.