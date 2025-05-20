International Rowing Championship in Costa Rica

The 2025 American Beach Sprint Championship of Coastal Rowing will be held from May 24 to 25 at the Punta Leona Beach Club & Nature Resort in Playa Mantas, Garabito canton. Delegations from Peru, Paraguay, Argentina, Colombia, Canada, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, the United States, and Costa Rica will vie for honors in this international tournament.

Martha Estrada, President of the Costa Rican Rowing Federation (FEDERE), noted that “this level of attendance is a sign of confidence in our organization, which has dedicated many months of intense work to make this event a complete success.” She added, “This is the third consecutive time Costa Rica has hosted the championship, so our team’s accumulated experience will help deliver a high-quality sporting spectacle.”

Coastal rowing features two formats: a long-distance race over 6–8 kilometers and a beach-sprint event over 600 meters.

A perfect setting

FEDERE chose Punta Leona for its excellent access, calm waters, and infrastructure suited to teams, support staff, and fans. “We’re confident this magnificent location will be a highlight for both the public and the athletes,” Estrada said. “As host country, we believe this championship will boost interest in rowing along Costa Rica’s coasts and serve as an invaluable school for the next generation.”

The Punta Leona competition also serves as preparation for the 2026 Youth Olympics and, for senior athletes, the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “This event will greatly popularize rowing nationwide and showcase Garabito canton as a prime sports-tourism destination—bringing significant benefits to local communities,” Estrada added.

Mantas Beach, framed by cliffs and known for its gray sands and gentle waves, offers ideal conditions for water sports such as rowing.

About FEDERE

The Costa Rican Rowing Federation is the state-recognized body governing rowing in Costa Rica. Its mission is to develop the sport, encourage participation in coastal communities, and stimulate local economies and tourism. Check out them out on facebook