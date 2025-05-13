Costa Rica Arrests Officials in $41 Million Airport Contract Scandal

Multiple former officials were arrested at late as this morning in Costa Rica as part of a growing investigation into alleged corruption tied to a $41 million contract to fix the runway at Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste. The scandal has rocked the country, with accusations of bribery and falsified documents swirling around one of the nation’s key tourism hubs.

The arrests, which took place this morning, include high-profile figures like former Minister of Public Works and Transportation Luis Amador and ex-Director of Civil Aviation Fernando Naranjo. The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) raided 22 locations nationwide, uncovering what the Prosecutor’s Office calls a bribery scheme linked to the contract award.

The trouble began with the runway at Daniel Oduber Airport, a critical asset for Guanacaste’s tourism-driven economy. Years of heavy air traffic and insufficient maintenance had left it in disrepair, prompting local businesses and tourism operators to push for urgent repairs. The situation escalated when several international airlines threatened to suspend operations due to safety concerns.

In July 2022, Tropical Storm Bonnie made direct landfall in Costa Rica, leading the government to declare a national emergency in several areas. Nearly a year later, in June 2023, Executive Decree No. 44.072 extended the emergency to include the area of Liberia and the airport runway, citing storm damage. This allowed the government to bypass standard bidding procedures and award a ₡21.8 billion (approximately $41 million) contract directly to the construction company Meco.

However, technical reports from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) in August 2023 revealed no causal link between the storm and the runway’s deterioration. The photographs and data used to justify the emergency decree were either outdated or failed to show significant storm-related damage.

President Rodrigo Chaves responded by dismissing Amador and Naranjo on March 2024, but public outrage continued to build. The Prosecutor’s Office launched a full investigation (case file No. 24-000030-1218-PE) into potential crimes, including ideological falsehood and corruption. Among those under scrutiny are President Chaves, former Minister of the Presidency Natalia Díaz, and National Emergency Commission president Alejandro Picado.

The investigation took a dramatic turn in May 2025, when the OIJ arrested multiple individuals, including Amador and Naranjo, and conducted raids across the country. The Prosecutor’s Office stated, “We have uncovered evidence of a bribery scheme tied to the contract award, and our investigation is far from over.”

President Chaves, defending his administration, said in a press conference, “I’ve always acted with integrity and in the best interest of Costa Rica. I trust the courts will get to the bottom of this.” Meanwhile, the airport authority reassured the public, stating, “The runway repairs are still critical. We’re doing everything we can to keep flights safe and on schedule.”

In Liberia, the arrests have sparked protests. Residents and business owners took to the streets, demanding accountability. “This airport keeps our town alive,” said one protester. “We can’t let corruption mess it up.”