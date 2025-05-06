Thousands March in Panama to Oppose U.S. Troop Deal and Copper Mine Project

Thousands of students and workers marched on Tuesday in Panama City to protest against an increased U.S. military presence near the interoceanic canal, the potential reopening of an open-pit mine, and recent reforms to the social security system. Students, teachers, laborers, healthcare workers, and environmentalists voiced opposition to an agreement signed last March between the right-wing government of José Raúl Mulino and the United States, which allows the deployment of U.S. troops in areas adjacent to the Panama Canal.

The United States dismantled its military bases in Panama when it handed over control of the waterway to the Panamanian people on December 31, 1999, in accordance with treaties signed in 1977. “Since Mulino took office [in July 2024], everything has gone to hell,” said 27-year-old university student Isaac Alba.

Protesters are also demanding that Mulino abandon his attempt to reopen a Canadian-owned open-pit copper mine that was halted by the courts in 2023, as well as plans for a dam on a river to provide more water to the canal — a project that would require relocating hundreds of rural families.

“The people are joining the fight in a united effort” to repeal the law that reformed Social Security in March and to reject the agreement “with the gringos,” said Saúl Méndez, leader of the construction workers’ union Suntracs. The agreement with Washington was signed amid tensions following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to take back control of the Panama Canal, arguing that it was under Chinese influence.

“The reopening of the mine and the dam project on the Indio River must also be suspended,” Méndez added. On Monday, Mulino stated that the country “does not grow through strikes” and that he would “bear all the political cost” of the discontent among many Panamanians. “I will continue to tackle sensitive issues that need to be addressed in this country,” he added.

The protests and partial strikes began three weeks ago but gained massive momentum this Tuesday with the participation of new groups, including healthcare professionals. Although the recent Social Security reform did not raise the retirement age, as Mulino had initially proposed, unions argue that it puts workers’ pensions at risk.