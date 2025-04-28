Costa Rica’s Nekajui Hotel on Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Hot List

Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Hot List recognizes top new hotels worldwide, and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is among them. The only Central American property on the list and one of few in Latin America, this hotel has gained attention for its location and offerings.

Located within the 1,400-acre Peninsula Papagayo, a private resort community on Costa Rica’s North Pacific Coast, Nekajui—meaning “garden” in the Chorotegan language—opened in February 2025 as the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Central and South America. Condé Nast Traveler describes it as a “perfect distillation of Costa Rica’s attractions,” citing its natural setting, clear waters, wildlife, and fresh cuisine, along with a funicular for beach access.

The hotel sits on a forested hill with views of the Pacific Ocean and a hillside populated by monkeys. Guests can observe sunsets from a suspension bridge, poolside terrace, or room balconies. The entrance features wooden doors opening to a courtyard with a ceiba tree, creating a cultural focal point.

Nekajui offers 107 ocean-facing accommodations, including rooms starting at 872 square feet, one- and two-bedroom suites, three treetop tents, a four-bedroom Grand Villa, and a 10-bedroom Villa Guayacan. It also includes 36 private residences with two to five bedrooms. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling glass doors, private plunge pools, and outdoor showers.

Dining is led by executive chef Lulu Elizaga, the only female chef in such a role in Latin America and the Caribbean and features local ingredients. Options include Mirador’s tray-to-table breakfast, Café Rincón’s Costa Rican coffee and pastries, and Puna, a restaurant by Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz offering Peruvian dishes and a six-seat omakase experience. The Ámbar bar serves cocktails with local botanicals.

The 250-acre Palmares Preserve offers activities like ziplining, canoeing, and surfing at Witch’s Rock with SurfX instructors. The 27,000-square-foot Nimbu Spa includes Central America’s largest hydrotherapy pool and treehouse-style treatment rooms. Guests can access an 18-hole Arnold Palmer-designed golf course shared with Peninsula Papagayo’s Four Seasons and Andaz resorts.

Peninsula Papagayo preserves 70% of its land, supporting biodiversity with howler monkeys, white-faced capuchins, and bioluminescent waters. Each guest is assigned a “Manzu” (Chorotegan for “friend”) for personalized service. Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain recently visited, sharing her stay on social media.

Condé Nast Traveler encourages extended stays to experience the property fully. Nightly rates start at $2,390, with Marriott Bonvoy points redemption from 128,000 points per night.

Located 45 minutes from Guanacaste Airport, Nekajui strengthens Peninsula Papagayo’s status as a luxury destination, joining Four Seasons and Andaz. Its Hot List inclusion highlights its role in Costa Rica’s hospitality sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.ritzcarlton.com.