Costa Rica Clausura Update: Saprissa Tops, Santa Ana in Crisis

There are only four rounds to go in the Clausura regular season, and things are heating up at both the top and bottom of the league—every match matters.

After Pérez Zeledón’s disappointing 3-0 defeat last weekend to Cartaginés, they bounced back with a 3-0 win of their own against AD Guanacasteca, with goals from Brazilian forward John Kleber, Uruguayan defender Joaquín Aguirre and Panamanian forward Manuel Móran. The result means Guanacasteca haven’t won in 11 games.

Top of the table before the matchday, Puntarenas lost 2-1 at home to Deportivo Saprissa; Gerson Torres opened the scoring, followed by an Alexis Cundumí equalizer for the home side. Captain Mariano Torres scored the winner to maintain the pressure on a playoff spot for Los Morados.

The defeat for Puntarenas meant that Herediano climbed to the summit of the Primera División with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at home to Santos de Guápiles. Allan Cruz and José González put El Team ahead before defender Miguel Basulto pulled a goal back for the visitors.

At the bottom of the table, Santa Ana’s woes continued as they went down to a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Liberia. Gabriel Leiva got his first goal of the season, Jesús Henestrosa added a second, and an own goal by Fred Juárez made it three before Emanuel Casado pulled back a consolation for Santa Ana. Jefferson Sánchez finished off the scoring in added time. The result puts Santa Ana eight points adrift at the foot of the aggregate table.

Cartaginés continued their fine form, picking up a 2-1 win away to San Carlos. Experienced striker Marco Ureña opened the scoring for the visitors before Roberto Córdoba equalized from the spot; with nine minutes to go, Douglas López grabbed the winner, keeping Cartaginés in a playoff spot in fourth place.

L.D. Alajuelense and Sporting played out a scrappy 0-0 draw; the dropped points mean Alajuelense fall four points off the top spot.

Team of the Week: Deportivo Saprissa

Winning away against the league leaders is an impressive feat, and they did it in style, inflicting Puntarenas’s first home defeat in the Clausura. We’re back this weekend with fresh updates from Liga FPD!