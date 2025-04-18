No menu items!

Veteran’s Failed Hijacking of Tropic Air Cessna in Belize

Belize Tropic Air Hijacking
(Photo by Jose A. Sanchez / AFP)

An United States citizen armed with a knife attempted to hijack a small plane in Belize this Thursday but was shot dead by a passenger, local authorities reported. The Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft of Belizean airline Tropic Air had taken off in the morning with 16 people on board from Corozal bound for the island of San Pedro, when the hijacker threatened the pilot and ordered him to fly out of the country.

The plane circled for nearly two hours over the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City, finally landing when it was about to run out of fuel. At that point, the hijacker stabbed two other passengers, but one of them fired at him with a licensed weapon, according to media reports.

“Shortly after lifting off the runway, the aircraft was hijacked by a passenger on board, a U.S. citizen. He appears to be a war veteran,” said Police Commissioner Chester Williams to Channel 5. “According to our information, this hijacker demanded to be taken out of the country,” the officer added at the Philip S. W. Goldson Airport.

The hijacker was identified as 49‑year‑old Akinyela Sawa Taylor. The pilot and two passengers were injured in the incident, including the man who shot Taylor, who, according to authorities, held a valid firearms license. The government of Belize said it has launched an investigation into the case and strengthened security measures at all its airports. “This is an extraordinary and rare circumstance,” it noted in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Belize expressed regret over the incident, which occurred on the eve of the long Easter holiday. “We want Belize and the region to remain safe, not only for Belizeans but also for the many Americans who travel or reside here,” Embassy Public Affairs Officer Luke Martin told reporters.

Martin added that the diplomatic mission had no contact with Taylor during the incident nor was aware of his presence in Belize. “We maintain a strong relationship with Belizean law enforcement, and at moments like this, that collaboration is crucial,” the official said. Philip S. W. Goldson Airport remained temporarily closed during the incident, but operations were later restored.

