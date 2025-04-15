Monteverde Fights Gentrification to Preserve Community

In the Tilarán Mountains, Monteverde, Costa Rica is known for its biodiversity and ecotourism. However, rising rents and land prices are driving gentrification, forcing many local residents to commute from nearby areas for work as living costs exceed their budgets. Ecotourism drives Monteverde’s economy, attracting over 200,000 visitors each year to its cloud forests and reserves. The high demand for land has prompted some locals to sell to foreign investors, who build hotels and tour businesses. This has intensified gentrification, with homes often converted into Airbnbs, reducing affordable housing options.

“We’re not immune to gentrification,” Monteverde Mayor Yeudy Ramírez said. “We’re focusing on empowering our community by supporting local entrepreneurs and encouraging residents to start businesses instead of selling their land.” The municipality backs local entrepreneurs through training and resources. The National Learning Institute (INA) provides English language courses to prepare residents for tourism jobs, while the Emprende Rural program offers funding and advice to rural producers and business owners. These initiatives aim to create diverse income sources and reduce land sales.

“We want the local farmer or small business owner to say, ‘I’ll develop my property with community support rather than sell it cheaply to a foreigner,’” Ramírez said. The Monteverde Community Fund supports these efforts with project management and grant-writing courses for local organizations. Programs like the Monteverde Summit connect nonprofits to promote sustainable development, and the “Hecho en Monteverde” certification highlights locally made, eco-friendly products.

Ramírez said Monteverde opposes large foreign companies building major projects. “We prefer foreign partners who work with locals, not control our economy,” he said. This approach aligns with the community’s goal of preserving its identity, as noted in recent reports on Monteverde’s resistance to gentrification. The Monteverde Commission for Climate Change Resilience (CORCLIMA), led by Katy VanDusen, promotes sustainable practices and certifies businesses meeting environmental standards. This helps ensure tourism benefits the community while protecting the environment.



Monteverde is addressing environmental and infrastructure needs. The Monteverde Environmental Technology Park (PTAM), run by the Santa Elena ASADA and municipal council, processes over six tons of organic waste weekly from businesses, creating eco-friendly fertilizer. In 2020, the region composted 333 tons of its 450-ton organic waste output, cutting landfill use. The municipality is also upgrading unpaved access roads, which have limited tourist traffic but challenge locals. Improved roads aim to enhance connectivity while supporting controlled tourism growth.

Despite gentrification pressures, Monteverde’s community remains committed to its roots. From the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve to cooperatives like CASEM, which supports female artisans, locals are channeling tourism revenue into conservation and development. These efforts reflect a focus on sustainable growth that prioritizes residents. Ramírez and Monteverde’s residents continue to work toward a future where the area remains a home for its people, not just a destination for tourists.