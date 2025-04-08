SANSA Airlines Bolsters Operations with Fleet Expansion, Eyes Tourism Surge

With over 47 years of experience as Costa Rica’s premier domestic airline, SANSA continues to solidify its role as a cornerstone of regional connectivity by adding two new aircraft to its fleet. This expansion brings the airline’s total operational fleet to 12, reinforcing its commitment to linking the country’s diverse landscapes and fostering tourism and mobility both domestically and internationally.

The new additions, identified as Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft, arrived at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) on April 7, 2025, welcomed with a ceremonial water arch. Registered as TI-BME and TI-BMF, these aircraft each boast a capacity for up to 14 passengers and are designed to operate on both paved and unpaved runways as short as 600 meters. This versatility enhances SANSA’s ability to serve remote destinations, a key factor in its network of 12 domestic routes—including popular spots like Quepos, Tamarindo, and Puerto Jiménez—and two international destinations: Managua, Nicaragua, and Bocas del Toro, Panama.

“We are proud to announce the addition of two new aircraft to our fleet,” said Mario Zamora, General Manager of SANSA. “This growth not only strengthens our operational capacity but also reaffirms our dedication to providing efficient, safe, and punctual air service to all our passengers.”

The fleet expansion, first announced earlier this year, comes on the heels of SANSA’s strategic efforts to meet rising demand in Costa Rica’s domestic market. According to aviation data platform Cirium, the aircraft were expected to arrive in June 2025 to align with the high summer season. However, their earlier delivery this month marks an accelerated timeline, positioning SANSA to enhance flight frequencies and coverage sooner than anticipated. Posts on X from April 7 and 8, 2025, captured the excitement of their arrival, with local aviation enthusiasts noting the aircraft’s journey from Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico, to San José.

Founded in 1978, SANSA has long been a pillar of Costa Rica’s aviation infrastructure, evolving from its origins under the LACSA umbrella to its current ownership by Regional Airlines Holding LLC since 2019. The airline’s focus on safety and reliability has earned it a strong reputation, even amidst competition from newer players like Costa Rica Green Airways and Skyway Costa Rica.

“This investment represents our firm commitment to the country, our employees, and the communities we serve,” said Julio Caballero, SANSA’s Chief Executive Officer. “The arrival of these two Cessna Caravans marks a new chapter for SANSA, reflecting our passion for connecting Costa Rica with the highest standards of safety and service.”

The expansion underscores SANSA’s leadership in regional aviation, a sector vital to Costa Rica’s tourism-driven economy. With an increased fleet, the airline aims to improve access to key tourist hubs and remote areas alike, supporting national development and international connectivity. “SANSA has been part of Costa Rica’s growth for nearly five decades, and we look to the future with enthusiasm and determination,” Zamora added.

As SANSA continues to modernize and grow, this latest milestone reaffirms its mission to bridge Costa Rica’s urban centers, coastal resorts, and rural communities, all while maintaining its legacy as the nation’s most established domestic carrier.