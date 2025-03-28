Nicaragua Slams Costa Rica’s “Colonialist” Stance in SICA Dispute

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister, Valdrack Jaentschke, has accused Costa Rica of adopting a “colonialist and usurping attitude” within the Central American Integration System (SICA), escalating tensions between the two nations. In a sharply worded letter, Jaentschke condemned Costa Rica, which currently holds the rotating presidency of SICA, for allegedly overstepping its authority and threatening Nicaragua’s sovereignty.

The dispute stems from what Nicaragua describes as an “unusual communication” from Costa Rican authorities. While details of the message remain undisclosed, Jaentschke’s letter claims it contained orders and threats aimed at undermining Nicaragua’s democratic and institutional order. “We have received a communication where, assuming functions no one has granted them, they dare to give orders to a sovereign country,” he wrote, calling the move “unacceptably aggressive” and a violation of SICA’s protocols.

SICA, a regional organization founded in 1991 to promote Central American integration, has long been a platform for cooperation—and occasional friction—among its member states. Nicaragua’s response reflects a deeper history of rivalry with Costa Rica, including past border disputes. The letter references alleged instances when Costa Rica “placed their flag on our relics and heritage cities, such as Granada,” though it provides no specific dates or evidence to support the claim.

The Ortega administration doubled down on its defiance, invoking the legacy of General Augusto Sandino, a national hero who resisted foreign intervention in the early 20th century. “We do not accept your terms, and as our General Sandino said, we are not afraid of you; we do not even respect you,” the letter stated. It warned that Costa Rica “would be defeated again” if it dared to challenge Nicaragua’s sovereignty.

Costa Rican officials have yet to respond publicly to the accusations. The lack of clarity around the initial communication leaves open questions about the nature of the disagreement and its potential impact on SICA’s operations.

Nicaragua’s protest also accused Costa Rica of acting as if it were “the owners of Central America,” a charge that underscores the deepening rift between the neighbors. Analysts note that such rhetoric aligns with the Ortega government’s pattern of framing regional disputes as assaults on national dignity, a tactic that resonates domestically amid ongoing political challenges.