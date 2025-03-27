Miami Open 2025: Eala Upsets Swiatek, Eyes Title in Semifinals

Teenage sensation Alexandra Eala of the Philippines shocked the tennis world toppling World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 in the Miami Open quarterfinals at Hard Rock Stadium. The 19-year-old wildcard’s upset victory on Day 9 propelled her into the semifinals, making her the first Filipino to reach this stage of a WTA 1000 tournament and sparking celebrations from Miami to Manila.

Eala, ranked No. 137 entering the event, dominated early, breaking Swiatek’s serve twice in the first set to claim it 6-2. The second set saw the five-time Grand Slam champion fight back, taking a 4-2 lead, but Eala rallied, winning five of the final six games. She sealed the match on her third match point with a blistering forehand winner, ending Swiatek’s run in 92 minutes. “I can’t believe it,” Eala told reporters post-match. “Beating Iga is unreal—I’m just trying to soak it in.”

The Filipino lefty’s dream run has been a tournament highlight. She ousted 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko in the third round and reigning Australian Open winner Madison Keys in the fourth, showcasing her growing prowess. Against Swiatek, her aggressive baseline play and precise returns overwhelmed the Polish star, who admitted, “She played fearless tennis today.”

Eala now faces World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals, with a potential final berth on the line. Her Miami heroics have vaulted her into the WTA top 100, a first for the Rafa Nadal Academy alum. Mentor Rafael Nadal praised her on X, calling her “a fighter and a talent to watch.”

In the Philippines, the win drew national acclaim. Malacañang issued a statement lauding Eala’s “historic achievement,” while fans flooded social media with pride. Tournament officials reported record local viewership, with Eala’s matches drawing massive crowds. As the Miami Open continues, all eyes remain on the Filipino phenom rewriting the script.