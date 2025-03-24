Panama Activists Rally Against Reopening of Major Copper Mine

About 200 activists demonstrated this Sunday in the capital of Panama against the possible reopening of the largest open-pit mine in Central America, owned by a Canadian company, which was shut down by the courts in 2023. “We are alarmed by the recent announcements from Mr. President” of Panama, said José Raúl Mulino, 20-year-old student Andrea Barranco, referring to the president’s expressed willingness to talk with First Quantum Minerals about the potential resumption of operations at the mine located on the Caribbean coast.

The protesters gathered in a park along the waterfront that borders the capital with Panamanian flags and banners in their hands, chanting “Mulino and mining are the same garbage.” They oppose the reopening of the open-pit mine due to the alleged damage it would cause to the environment.

The number of attendees, however, contrasted with the massive protests that semi-paralyzed the country in 2023 and led to the closure of the mine, whose concession contract was then declared “unconstitutional” by the Panamanian Supreme Court. Many protesters had their faces painted or wore cat masks to mock Mulino, who on Thursday claimed that those who oppose mining in Panama are “five cats who don’t pay a payroll” of workers.

Ten days ago, Mulino authorized Cobre Panamá, the local subsidiary of First Quantum, to export 130,000 tons of copper concentrate extracted before the mine was closed. A day later, the company said it was suspending international arbitration against Panama, in which it sought $20 billion in compensation.

The mine produced about 300,000 tons of copper concentrate annually, representing 75% of exports and 5% of Panama’s GDP. Additionally, it employed about 37,000 people directly and indirectly, of which only 1,300 continue working in its maintenance. “The ruling [that paralyzed the mine] was the product of people’s action in the streets,” said teachers’ union leader Armando Guerra, warning that “the protests will continue