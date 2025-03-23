Guatemala Busts Traffickers as 88 Migrants Head for U.S. Border

Guatemalan police intercepted a bus on Sunday carrying 88 irregular migrants heading to the United States, primarily Haitians and Cubans, and arrested two alleged traffickers orchestrating the journey. The operation unfolded on a highway in the southern province of Escuintla, a key route leading to the Mexican border, according to National Civil Police spokesman César Mateo.

Guatemala, nestled in Central America, has long served as a transit hub for migrants trekking northward, a path that often begins with the perilous Darién Gap crossing between Colombia and Panama and continues through gang-ridden regions of Mexico.

The group included 43 Haitians and 42 Cubans, likely fleeing political turmoil and economic collapse in their home countries. Haiti’s ongoing instability, marked by gang violence and poverty, and Cuba’s deepening financial crisis have driven thousands to seek refuge in the U.S. Also among the passengers were three minors—one from Chile, another from Eritrea, and a third from Uzbekistan—whose unique origins hint at the diverse desperation fueling this migration wave.

The bus driver and his assistant, identified as “coyotes” or human traffickers, were detained and handed over to a court. These traffickers often charge exorbitant fees, exploiting vulnerable migrants while exposing them to extortion and violence from criminal networks that stalk the route.

This interception comes amid shifting migration patterns. Since Republican Donald Trump returned to power in January 2025, the U.S. has intensified its immigration policies, fortifying the southern border and pressuring Central American nations to curb northward flows. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently boasted, “The number of people crossing, coming to the United States illegally through the southern border, is almost zero.

It’s incredible. And it’s an achievement that represents the pressure Donald Trump has put on.” Yet, in recent weeks, a reverse trend has emerged: migrants, daunted by deportation fears, exhaustion, or the route’s dangers, have begun marching southward through Central America, abandoning their American dreams.

The operation was executed by Guatemala’s Division of Ports, Airports, and Border Posts (Dipafront), a unit tasked with managing such crossings. For Guatemala, these incidents strain local resources and highlight its role in a broader geopolitical tug-of-war over migration