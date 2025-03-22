Costa Rica Battles Inequality and Hunger with Sustainable Solutions

Costa Rica is grappling with deepening inequality and food insecurity, particularly in its rural regions. In 2023, the Gini Index, a measure of income disparity, climbed to a troubling 50.2%, with cantons like Buenos Aires in the south and Guatuso in the north bearing the brunt. UNICEF reports that two-thirds of Costa Rican children lack the minimum nutrition needed for healthy development, amplifying the crisis in these vulnerable communities.

To counter this, the FAO-UNICEF joint initiative, “Empowering Communities in Sustainable Agrifood Systems,” is working to transform rural life through better agricultural practices and nutrition education. Launched to bolster local food production, the program emphasizes sustainable methods, builds community skills, and empowers women as key decision-makers.

In Guatuso, poultry farmer Maritza Cortés exemplifies the program’s impact. “INDER and MAG representatives recently visited and provided support,” she said. “We bought more hens and feeders, and we’re planning to expand the henhouse.” Beyond equipment, the initiative has given her a stronger voice in her community, fostering autonomy and leadership among women.

In Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, Alvaro Cordero tends a family vegetable plot alongside his son José and grandson Ian. “We’ve grown vegetables for years,” Cordero said, beaming as Ian playfully harvested beside him. Their story reflects how the program preserves generational knowledge while building resilience.

By prioritizing local production and healthy eating habits, the initiative creates a cycle of well-being. Agrifood systems—from cultivation to consumption—reduce waste, combat malnutrition, and address climate challenges. With every seed sown and skill gained, Costa Ricans are planting the roots of a more equitable, hopeful future.