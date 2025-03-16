Nationwide Power Outage Hits Panama After Generator Failure

Panama plunged into darkness late Saturday night when a nationwide blackout hit following an explosion and subsequent fire at the La Chorrera Thermoelectric Power Plant in Panamá Oeste. President José Raúl Mulino confirmed that the outage, which began just before midnight, was triggered by a “technical fault” in a private generator operated by PanAm Generating Ltd. This failure activated the protective mechanisms of the national grid, overseen by the state-owned Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica (Etesa).

Mulino first addressed the crisis on X, stating, “The blackout is national. I’m requesting a report.” Later, after updates from Etesa, he posted a video showing flames at the facility, clarifying, “Damage to a private electrical generator caused the system to activate its protection. This isn’t a distribution issue.” He reassured the public that power would return gradually and called for patience, while pledging to tackle the country’s longstanding “terrible service” issues.

The blackout’s impact extended beyond electricity, halting water services nationwide as treatment plants and wells, dependent on power, ceased functioning. The National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (Idaan) announced that potable water supply would remain offline until electricity was restored, with teams ready to act once conditions allowed. By early Sunday partial power restoration had begun, though a complete timeline for recovery remained uncertain.

Demanding accountability, Mulino ordered a comprehensive report from Etesa and other involved agencies, hinting at forthcoming reforms. “We’ll act accordingly,” he declared, echoing widespread frustration voiced on X over frequent outages. Covered by international media like Hindustan Times and The Daily Star, the incident highlighted Panama’s fragile energy infrastructure, with emergency crews racing overnight to stabilize the grid.

As of 9:00 AM EDT on Sunday, electricity was trickling back to some regions, but water services continued to lag, leaving many residents in a state of uncertainty. The blackout has intensified scrutiny on Panama’s energy vulnerabilities, placing pressure on authorities to deliver lasting solutions and prevent future disruptions.