Samara Beach Unveils Retractable Walkway for Inclusive Tourism

Samara Beach launched a retractable walkway made from recycled plastic caps, a pioneering step toward inclusive tourism in Costa Rica. The project, unveiled during a special event, aims to ensure people with disabilities and seniors can safely access the sea at this popular Nicoya canton destination.

The initiative unites the Chamber of Tourism of Playa Sámara (CTPS), the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, and over a dozen partners, including the Ecological Blue Flag Committee, Hotel Giada, and the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism. The walkway, crafted through the DONATAPA project—which transforms donated plastic caps into accessible pathways—marks a milestone in Sámara’s sustainability and inclusion efforts.

Pierre Lidec, Coordinator of the Ecological Blue Flag Program at CTPS, emphasized its significance. “For two years, we’ve focused on waste collection, tree planting, and beach cleanups to create a healthier environment. Now, this walkway makes Sámara more inclusive for all,” he said.

Massimo Gambari, CTPS President, highlighted the broader impact. “From planting coral reefs to funding school improvements with festival proceeds, Sámara is a model of sustainability. This year, we regained the Ecological Blue Flag—an award for environmental excellence—with extra stars, and this walkway sets us apart as the only beach in Nicoya with such access,” he stated.

Founded in 2017, the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism drives the DONATAPA initiative as part of its mission to make Costa Rica a destination for everyone, focusing on information, verification, and training. The collaboration reflects a growing commitment to harmonizing tourism with nature and accessibility.