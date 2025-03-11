No menu items!

Poás Volcano National Park Reopens with Enhanced Safety Protocols

Poás Volcano National Park has officially reopened to visitors, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) announced. The reopening comes with updated safety measures to protect tourists and staff following recent volcanic activity. The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), through the Central Conservation Area (ACC-SINAC), confirmed that the park is now accessible under specific operational guidelines. These include reducing the visitor capacity to 56 people, limiting the duration of stays, closing the Botos Trail, and requiring helmets for those visiting the crater viewpoint.

The National Park had been temporarily closed due to heightened volcanic activity, including phreatic eruptions recorded between last weekend and Monday. In accordance with safety protocols, authorities restricted access while assessing the situation. They also assured that all measures are taken considering the safety of visitors and park workers as a priority.

Earlier today, experts from the National Park, the National Emergency Commission (CNE), and the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) conducted measurements to evaluate the volcano’s current state. Their findings indicate that activity levels have returned to acceptable limits, allowing for the park’s reopening.

Despite the reopening, MINAE urges visitors to follow all established safety protocols and refrain from entering through unauthorized access points. The National Park has clear signage indicating high-risk zones, and visitors should exercise caution at all times. “Always follow the park rangers’ instructions and remain on designated trails,” SINAC emphasized. Tickets for park entry must be purchased online through the SINAC website: www.sinac.go.cr.

Meryll Arias, director of the ACC, assured that tourists whose visits were affected by the closure could reschedule their trip. Those interested should contact park officials via email at poas.info@sinac.go.cr Authorities advise tourists and the general public to stay informed through official channels for any further updates regarding volcanic activity and park operations.

