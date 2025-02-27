Costa Rica’s San Jose Airport Launches Expansion Amid Tourism Boom

Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose has embarked on an ambitious $62.2 million expansion project with the construction of a new west terminal. The project, known as T-01, will add 16,500 square meters to the existing facility—a critical upgrade to prepare for a significant surge in passenger traffic.

Airport Expansion Project

The new four-story terminal is designed to streamline and modernize airport operations:

Basement: Set to house the first phase of a state-of-the-art baggage handling system.

Second Level: Currently the international arrivals area, this floor will be upgraded with a new carousel, an expanded customs area, and a transportation plaza.

Third Level: Dedicated to international departures, it will feature self-bag drop counters and self-check-in kiosks.

Mezzanine: To be used for administrative offices.

Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Efraím Zeledón, emphasized that the airport is preparing for the future. “According to the Master Plan, by 2027 the airport is projected to handle 6.5 million passengers annually, and that figure is expected to rise to 10.4 million by 2042,” he explained. Zeledón also noted that the construction company has been allocated 707 calendar days from the start of the project, with completion expected by early 2027.

Record-Breaking Growth in Tourism

This major infrastructure upgrade coincides with record-breaking growth in Costa Rica’s tourism. As 2024 came to a close, tourism revenue exceeded $5.4 billion, and the sector generated nearly 20,000 additional jobs. Data from the Central Bank of Costa Rica and the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) indicate that direct employment in tourism reached 183,016 positions—a jump of 19,767 jobs from the previous year.

“Tourism remains Costa Rica’s most vital economic sector,” said Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez. “Its impact is tangible throughout our country, affecting the quality of life of thousands of families and communities. These figures confirm the strategic role of tourism in generating employment and promoting overall well-being.”

The dual focus on enhancing airport facilities and celebrating tourism growth underscores Costa Rica’s commitment to future economic expansion and improved connectivity for its citizens and visitors alike.