Costa Rica Fentanyl Bust: Drug Control Police Seize Thousands of Pills

The Drug Control Police (PCD) have dismantled a fentanyl distribution operation in the Tierra Dominicana sector of downtown San José, seizing over 34,000 fentanyl pills weighing 19,686 grams. The operation, conducted in coordination with the Drug Trafficking Prosecutor’s Office, the Special Support Unit (UEA), the Directorate of Intelligence and Criminal Analysis (DIAC), and the San José Municipal Police, was initiated following alerts from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The pills were discovered in a store disguised as a grocery shop, which also sold shoes and clothing. According to Stephen Madden, director of the PCD, the pills were found in various forms, including tied transparent plastic bags containing pills of different colors and shapes.

“Within the scope of the investigation, we theorize that the pills originate from European countries,” Madden stated. “Additionally, synthetic drugs such as methamphetamines are entering the country from Mexico, through the northern Costa Rican border.” This bust marks the second apprehension of a fentanyl distribution group in Costa Rica. In 2023, authorities dismantled a similar operation that distributed the drug in bars.

Arrests and Charges

Two individuals, a Costa Rican and a naturalized Costa Rican of Dominican origin, were arrested during the operation. They face charges for drug possession and trafficking and are currently awaiting a precautionary measures hearing.

Fentanyl’s Growing Threat

The rise of fentanyl has sparked global concern due to its high potency and addictive nature. “Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic drug, which haunts adolescence and youth,” Madden warned. “The designs of this drug are very appealing to young people. “The investigation revealed that fentanyl pills are typically priced at $12, but have also been sold for as low as $8.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of Costa Rican authorities to combat the illegal drug trade and protect the public from the dangers of fentanyl. The PCD’s success in dismantling this distribution network serves as a significant step in safeguarding the community.