No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaClimate Crisis Puts Central American Food Supply at Risk

Climate Crisis Puts Central American Food Supply at Risk

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Guatemala Climate Crisis
(Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)

Food security in southern Mexico and parts of Central America is at risk due to extreme weather events such as droughts, according to a report released this Monday by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). According to the organization, 14 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean may see restricted access to food, known as “undernourishment,” due to the climate crisis.

In its report “Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2024,” the FAO particularly highlights the vulnerability of Central America’s “Dry Corridor” to prolonged droughts. This strip of territory extends from southern Mexico to a region of Panama, passing through Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

“Fourteen countries are considered vulnerable because they have a higher probability of experiencing an impact on undernourishment due to these extreme phenomena,” emphasized the organization, with regional headquarters in Santiago, Chile, without revealing the complete list. When consulted, the FAO office also did not detail the reasons for not identifying the other nations at risk.

In addition to droughts, heat waves and intense storms reduce agricultural productivity, disrupt supply chains, and increase food prices, the organization said in its study. Between 2019 and 2023, food insecurity – discontinuous access to food – increased by an average of 1.5% in vulnerable countries.

“Climate variability and extreme events are a threat to the stability of food security and nutrition,” warned Mario Lubetkin, FAO Regional Representative, in a statement. However, hunger affected fewer people in Latin America in 2023, according to the report. That year, 6.2% of the region’s 733 million inhabitants suffered from lack of food, 2.9 million fewer people than in 2022.

Popular Articles

Costa Rica’s Wildlife Refuge at Risk: International Conservation Standards Violated

Ariel Robles, deputy of the Frente Amplio, denounced the Costa Rican State before the Ramsar Convention for alleged illegal actions committed in the Gandoca-Manzanillo...
Read more

Life in Costa Rica: An Expat’s View of San Jose’s Metropolitan Area

The GAM– La Gran Area Metropolitana– is the acronym for the greater metro area of San Jose. It extends as far west as Atenas...
Read more

Inside El Salvador’s Mega-Prison: Latin America’s Largest Facility

Marvin Medrano, 'Sayco', has "MS" for Mara Salvatrucha tattooed on his torso… forever. He's serving 100 years in the mega-prison for gang members built...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support