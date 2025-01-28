Comic Con Costa Rica 2025 is Coming to Parque Viva!

The fourth edition of Comic Con Costa Rica (C2CR) 2025 is set to take place on April 26th and 27th at Parque Viva, promising a unique event full of surprises for pop culture enthusiasts. Fans in Costa Rica can immerse themselves in a vibrant universe filled with comics, cosplay, video games, movies, television, and much more.

“Get ready for an epic weekend full of surprises, adventures, and endless activities for the whole family!” the organizers announced. After three successful editions, C2CR has listened to its audience and is pleased to announce the change of venue to Parque Viva, offering an optimized experience with more space for activities and presentations.

“We are very excited to bring Comic Con Costa Rica to Parque Viva,” says Manu Quiros, producer of C2CR. “This new space will allow us to grow and offer an even more comprehensive experience for our fans. We have taken into account the feedback from attendees from previous years and are confident that this edition will exceed all expectations.”

Meet the Stars

Among the international guests gracing this edition, the Moncada Brothers, who portrayed the fearsome hitmen Marco and Leonel Salamanca in the acclaimed series “Breaking Bad,” will be present to share their experiences and anecdotes with fans. Also joining the celebration is Reed Shannon, the voice actor behind one of the most beloved characters from Netflix’s hit animated series “Arcane.”

Tickets on Sale Now

For those who wish to purchase their tickets in advance, special pre-sale prices are already available on the Eticket.cr website. This year, there’s a new Family and Friends Package 2025, offering a special deal: buy one ticket, get the second half price, making it easier for groups to attend together.

“This year, we are committed to making our beloved fans’ experiences even more accessible and convenient. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy Comic Con Costa Rica to the fullest, and we look forward to welcoming you with open arms to share unforgettable moments!” the organizers added.

C2CR promises many more surprises, including the confirmation of additional special guests, interactive activities, contests, exhibits, and much more, which will be announced closer to the event.